Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Bristol Man Who Killed 2 Responding Officers Was Divorced Father Described As 'Rowdy'
Neighbors of the man accused of placing an alleged fake 911 call to ambush and kill two Connecticut police officers was known as "rowdy" and "always drinking," according to the Daily Mail. Nicholas Brutcher, age 35, a divorced father of two in Hartford County, allegedly fired on the officers in...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Autopsies show Bristol officers were shot multiple times, but timeline remains murky
Two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush were shot multiple times in the head and torso, the Office of the chief medical examiner announced on Friday. But the events leading up to the killings remain murky.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Eyewitness News
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A vigil was held for two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush Wednesday night. The vigil for Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy started at Bristol Eastern High School at 5:30 p.m. The Bristol Eastern High School auditorium was packed with...
Eyewitness News
Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed. It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber. Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened. There’s still a very large police...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Eyewitness News
Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.
Police: Willimantic officer injured by man who choked roommate
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer was treated at a hospital and released after responding to a call about a man choking his roommate, according to Willimantic police. Two roommates were fighting over stolen items at about 3 p.m. Thursday when one began choking the other, according to Willimantic police. When officers arrived, the man […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol police grieve fallen officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
Processions pay tribute to fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) – Police from around the state and members of the public are paying tribute to fallen Bristol police officers Friday. A procession is underway for Officer Alex Hamzy. He is being escorted from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Community remembers Bristol police officers who died in ambush
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
NBC New York
CT Cops Shot in Ambush After Fake 911 Call; Sergeant With Baby on Way Among 2 Dead
Three police officers were shot in an apparent ambush-style attack involving a fake 911 call reporting a disturbance at a private home in Connecticut, killing two of them, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case say. The third officer underwent surgery for his gunshot wound and was later...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Coping with grief
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Eyewitness News
History of CT police officers who died in the line of duty
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - We continue our coverage of the shooting deaths of 2 Bristol police officers. It’s been quite some time since a police officer died in the line of duty in Bristol. You have to go back to 1944 when Ernest Schilke died in a gas explosion...
Eyewitness News
Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
