ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor Locks, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for fallen Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A vigil was held for two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush Wednesday night. The vigil for Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy started at Bristol Eastern High School at 5:30 p.m. The Bristol Eastern High School auditorium was packed with...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors react to deadly police shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors across Bristol are in shock and the community is devastated after two officers were killed. It is a heartbreaking scene and the best way to describe the atmosphere is somber. Neighbors are shocked and in disbelief after what happened. There’s still a very large police...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jogging#Seizure#Violent Crime
WTNH

Police: Willimantic officer injured by man who choked roommate

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer was treated at a hospital and released after responding to a call about a man choking his roommate, according to Willimantic police. Two roommates were fighting over stolen items at about 3 p.m. Thursday when one began choking the other, according to Willimantic police. When officers arrived, the man […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol police grieve fallen officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Processions pay tribute to fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) – Police from around the state and members of the public are paying tribute to fallen Bristol police officers Friday. A procession is underway for Officer Alex Hamzy. He is being escorted from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Community remembers Bristol police officers who died in ambush

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Coping with grief

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

History of CT police officers who died in the line of duty

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - We continue our coverage of the shooting deaths of 2 Bristol police officers. It’s been quite some time since a police officer died in the line of duty in Bristol. You have to go back to 1944 when Ernest Schilke died in a gas explosion...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Support pours in for fallen Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy