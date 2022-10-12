FREMONT – A pair of suspects in a Fremont kidnapping are being linked to a Union City attempted murder investigation, detectives said late Thursday afternoon.Fremont and Union City police detectives are jointly investigating the related cases, which occurred earlier this week. Early Monday morning, Fremont officers responded to a late reported incident involving carjacking, kidnapping and robbery outside of a Fremont business in which a man was walking to his parked vehicle. At that time, the man was approached by two suspects who demanded money and physically forced him to go to a nearby ATM. After, the suspects took turns battering the...

UNION CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO