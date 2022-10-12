ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

KRON4 News

Arrest made in fatal Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a local business owner Oct. 1. Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29, of Brentwood, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run with injury or death. Police accuse Ramirez of killing Chung Thuy “Tammy” Lee, 44, […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
LIVERMORE, CA
Stanford, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

2 kidnapping suspects linked to Union City attempted murder investigation

FREMONT – A pair of suspects in a Fremont kidnapping are being linked to a Union City attempted murder investigation, detectives said late Thursday afternoon.Fremont and Union City police detectives are jointly investigating the related cases, which occurred earlier this week. Early Monday morning, Fremont officers responded to a late reported incident involving carjacking, kidnapping and robbery outside of a Fremont business in which a man was walking to his parked vehicle. At that time, the man was approached by two suspects who demanded money and physically forced him to go to a nearby ATM. After, the suspects took turns battering the...
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
svvoice.com

SCPD Investigating Bullying Incident Caught on Doorbell Camera

A viral video of a Santa Clara boy being bullied by two middle school boys has triggered an investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and new action from the Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD). The video was posted on Instagram by a woman who says she’s the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
pajaronian.com

Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death

SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot

A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

San Francisco man convicted of kidnapping, raping girl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury this week after he lured a 13-year-old girl to his Mission District apartment and raped her, prosecutors said. Benjamin Caal was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd act with a minor by force, and kidnapping for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA says Milpitas police lawfully shot and killed 42 year old man

Police officers in Milpitas were in the right during a shootout that killed an armed suspect, according to a new report from the Santa Clara District Attorney's office. The report found officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 42-year-old Michael Nelson Jr., when he was sitting in a stolen car. Officers were trying to arrest Nelson when he pulled a loaded, illegal gun and got into a shootout with police at a busy shopping center last year, the DA found.
MILPITAS, CA
news24-680.com

Woman Flees From Police In Lafayette – Crashes At 24/680 Split

A car stopped by police on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette Wednesday abruptly sped away, crashing in the 24/680 interchange and briefly closing the freeway to traffic. The incident was reported shortly after noon after police stopped a gold sedan on eastbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road. Police gave chase after the car sped away but the unidentified driver crashed her vehicle a short distance down the freeway – where she was removed from the wreckage of her car and arrested.
LAFAYETTE, CA
calmatters.network

Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
LIVERMORE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death

OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
OAKLAND, CA

