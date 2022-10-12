Read full article on original website
LETTER: We can all protest the governor’s transphobic policies
I applaud the Editorial Board’s column highlighting Virginia high school students’ Sept. 27 walkout in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin administration’s transphobic policies. If enacted, these policies will sharply restrict transgender people’s rights in Virginia. While the immediate target of the policy is K-12 students, its effects...
ONIBUDO: There is no Honor without institutional change
A few weeks back, the Honor Committee announced that it would host a constitutional convention to create a multi-sanction system. Delegates sent from CIOs across Grounds would work towards the creation of a constitution that can be voted on by the student body in the upcoming spring elections. While the Committee was set to host the event starting Oct. 17, the chair of the Committee recently decided to push back the convention after hearing concerns about a lack of graduate student representation and whether the group was sufficiently prepared. This convention is good news — however, I urge those involved to use this additional time to reflect on how our racist history contributes to present-day biases. The Committee and the delegates must recognize that honor at the University cannot exist without institutional change. Any constitution put forth by the Committee must allocate resources to help dismantle systemic inequities endemic to the functioning of the University as a whole, in addition to addressing the internal issues facing the Committee.
Peer Led Learning expands course offerings this fall
This semester, the Peer Led Learning program added two new courses to its program — Introduction to Biology and Organic Chemistry. Students and peer coaches have already experienced success with both offerings, prompting P2L to consider even more additions. Offered through the Georges Student Center, P2L is a program...
