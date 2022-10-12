Read full article on original website
Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer out for season with knee injury
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news Thursday afternoon. ""Bo will be out for the year. (He) sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, " Freeman...
High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough
MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'
SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
Operation Education: How schools handle parental consent for sensitive topics
Parents already have a say in what their children are learning in school. When it comes to sensitive topics, Indiana and Michigan law requires parental consent. Much of the sensitive content that concerns families is about sex. Experts say it is an important type of education. According to the CDC,...
"Grace Guarantee" offers $12,000 scholarship to Kosciusko County students at Grace College
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of thousands of dollars a year just to attend college minimum. That doesn't even include the cost of books and the debt after. College isn't for everyone and that's okay. But for many, the price of just going is too much of a deterrent.
City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress
Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
Update: Cleveland Road Closed due to Water Main Break spurs boil order
A traffic alert for drivers in St. Joseph County. Cleveland road is closed right now from Juniper to Ironwood Roads. Dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a water main break under Cleveland Road and Twyckenham. The city of South Bend issued a water boil advisory for northeast South Bend. The...
Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial
Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
Future of "Tent City" in Elkhart unknown, developers interested in property
A homeless encampment in Elkhart, known as Tent City, could soon be a thing of the past. The city has long been aware of it, but a stabbing there Thursday is bringing focused attention to it. Elkhart leaders say the Tent City poses a safety concern for the people living...
Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit
Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing
In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
Man faces charges after stealing $55,000 out of ATM with crowbar
LA PORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — A former Hammond man is in the LaPorte County Jail facing theft and criminal mischief charges. Court documents allege 25-year-old Malik Bunch broke into a Michigan City ATM Sunday, stealing more than $55,000. Bunch was arrested with the help of surveillance video at the...
Ring camera footage catches boat theft attempt
Ring cameras have proven to be great at catching criminals in the act and sometimes preventing thefts from occurring. Dozens of boats are still at the Washington Park Marina in Michigan City waiting to be removed for the season. But two people thought that was the right time to see what was left on board.
