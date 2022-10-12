ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer out for season with knee injury

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame senior linebacker and captain Bo Bauer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news Thursday afternoon. ""Bo will be out for the year. (He) sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, " Freeman...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough

MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'

SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
22 WSBT

City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress

Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Notre#Irish#Byu#Cougars#Fbs#Stanford
22 WSBT

Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial

Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
WESTVILLE, IN
22 WSBT

Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit

Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
22 WSBT

Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house

Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

La Porte County seeking vendors for Holiday Artisan Fair

The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting its second Holiday Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like to sell your wares at this event, email Museum Director Danielle Adams at director@laportecountyhistory.org for more information or to save your spot.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing

In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Man faces charges after stealing $55,000 out of ATM with crowbar

LA PORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — A former Hammond man is in the LaPorte County Jail facing theft and criminal mischief charges. Court documents allege 25-year-old Malik Bunch broke into a Michigan City ATM Sunday, stealing more than $55,000. Bunch was arrested with the help of surveillance video at the...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Ring camera footage catches boat theft attempt

Ring cameras have proven to be great at catching criminals in the act and sometimes preventing thefts from occurring. Dozens of boats are still at the Washington Park Marina in Michigan City waiting to be removed for the season. But two people thought that was the right time to see what was left on board.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy