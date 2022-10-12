ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Why Biosecurity is important for every Farm

Biosecurity, in the context of farming, involves the implementation of practices and procedures on-farm to reduce the risk of diseases being brought on-site and spreading among livestock. A bit of context. 2022 has seen the most devastating spread of avian influenza on record. Wild seabird colonies in coastal areas and...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake

Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

New Research Reveals Wild Bees Are Seen Active in Woodland Treetops

New research found that a diverse community of wild bees was observed to be active in high woodland treetops. The discovery unveiled new observations because shaded woodlands are considered a poor place for bees. Insect Conservation and Diversity published the study, which is also available on Phy.org. The study noted...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Research Warns Half the World's Coral Reefs Could be in Unsuitable Conditions by 2035

New research raised concerns over the worsening impact of climate change on marine life, especially the coral reefs. Researchers revealed that half of the world's coral reefs could encounter challenging and unsuitable conditions by 2035. The research was published in the PLOS Biology journal, and the researchers who conducted the...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

India Faces Antibiotic-Resistant 'Superbug Infections'

Doctors in India are facing a rash of antibiotic-resistant "superbug infections," a disease that directly caused 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019. According to the BBC, the western Indian state of Maharashtra is currently facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs. Due to this resistance, antibiotics did not work on most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Impact Of Climate Change On The Global Economy

Climate change has been the major talking point over the past few decades. It has generated controversy, with environmentalists and conservatives sitting on opposing sides of the argument. Environmentalists predict that the world will end before the next century if drastic measures are not taken to mitigate the risks of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Russia Heats at Faster Rate Than Any Places in the World

Temperatures rising had been a daily news report all over the world, but there's nothing else as hot as Russia at the moment. According to Russian climate scientists, the country heats at a faster rate than the world as a whole. While global temperatures in any parts of the world are known to increase rapidly due to climate, NewsWeek reported that Russia has been the warmest in the past seven years.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Australia Flooding Inundates Hundreds of Homes, Forces Evacuation Orders, and Causes Power Outages

Australia flooding has affected once again the southeastern part of the country, including the states of New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania. Widespread disruption and large-scale infrastructural damage were reported in recent hours, as raging floodwaters inland and from bodies of water ravaged communities across the region. The weather event led to forced evacuation orders and power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cockroaches Alone Will Survive a Nuclear War is an Urban Myth [Experts]

Cockroaches have been depicted in movies and various accounts to survive a nuclear war alone; this is in addition to living microorganisms such as the tardigrades that is believed to withstand the impact of a nuclear blast and its radiation afterward. While considered a pest in both domestic and agricultural...
ANIMALS

