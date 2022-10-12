Read full article on original website
'Hell Fish Species' That Died Alongside the Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago Unearthed in North Dakota
The dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck an area on what is now the Chicxulub crater in Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, could have also led to the extinction of an ancient "hell fish" 66 million years ago. This is according to a new study, wherein paleontologists unearthed fossils of two newfound ancient species...
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Officials say the death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continue as a fire burns in the mine
Severe Weather Warnings Issued for New South Wales, Tasmania, and Victoria Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Severe weather warnings have been issued for the Australian states of New South Wales, Tasmania, and Victoria throughout the remainder of the week, according to Australian weather authorities. Heavy rainfall and floodwaters are the greatest risk from the current adverse weather. As a result, further weather alerts are likely to...
Why Biosecurity is important for every Farm
Biosecurity, in the context of farming, involves the implementation of practices and procedures on-farm to reduce the risk of diseases being brought on-site and spreading among livestock. A bit of context. 2022 has seen the most devastating spread of avian influenza on record. Wild seabird colonies in coastal areas and...
Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake
Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
New Research Reveals Wild Bees Are Seen Active in Woodland Treetops
New research found that a diverse community of wild bees was observed to be active in high woodland treetops. The discovery unveiled new observations because shaded woodlands are considered a poor place for bees. Insect Conservation and Diversity published the study, which is also available on Phy.org. The study noted...
Research Warns Half the World's Coral Reefs Could be in Unsuitable Conditions by 2035
New research raised concerns over the worsening impact of climate change on marine life, especially the coral reefs. Researchers revealed that half of the world's coral reefs could encounter challenging and unsuitable conditions by 2035. The research was published in the PLOS Biology journal, and the researchers who conducted the...
Due to Climate Change, Agricultural Cost Starts to Rise Again Causing Food Security to Struggle
A high school teacher talks to pupils about how, when President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal extended labor rights to the United States in the 1930s, the policy primarily ignored farm employees. Climate change could push produce prices higher. Agricultural labor is the only occupation in the United States where youngsters...
India Faces Antibiotic-Resistant 'Superbug Infections'
Doctors in India are facing a rash of antibiotic-resistant "superbug infections," a disease that directly caused 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019. According to the BBC, the western Indian state of Maharashtra is currently facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs. Due to this resistance, antibiotics did not work on most...
Impact Of Climate Change On The Global Economy
Climate change has been the major talking point over the past few decades. It has generated controversy, with environmentalists and conservatives sitting on opposing sides of the argument. Environmentalists predict that the world will end before the next century if drastic measures are not taken to mitigate the risks of climate change.
Russia Heats at Faster Rate Than Any Places in the World
Temperatures rising had been a daily news report all over the world, but there's nothing else as hot as Russia at the moment. According to Russian climate scientists, the country heats at a faster rate than the world as a whole. While global temperatures in any parts of the world are known to increase rapidly due to climate, NewsWeek reported that Russia has been the warmest in the past seven years.
Australia Flooding Inundates Hundreds of Homes, Forces Evacuation Orders, and Causes Power Outages
Australia flooding has affected once again the southeastern part of the country, including the states of New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania. Widespread disruption and large-scale infrastructural damage were reported in recent hours, as raging floodwaters inland and from bodies of water ravaged communities across the region. The weather event led to forced evacuation orders and power outages.
Cockroaches Alone Will Survive a Nuclear War is an Urban Myth [Experts]
Cockroaches have been depicted in movies and various accounts to survive a nuclear war alone; this is in addition to living microorganisms such as the tardigrades that is believed to withstand the impact of a nuclear blast and its radiation afterward. While considered a pest in both domestic and agricultural...
Greenland’s Way of Living Is Changing as the Arctic Warms Due to Climate Change
For centuries, communities in northern Greenland have lived in one of the harshest environments on the planet. However, temperatures in the Arctic region have risen faster than anywhere else on the planet, and the impact of climate change is being felt on the local way of life. On the outskirts...
