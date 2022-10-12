ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach

A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:18 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was stopped on Military Trail, northbound in the left turn lane, at the intersection with Beechwood Road waiting to make a U-turn.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#911#Nissan Altima
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees". The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12. “We had to rush through to the vet and...
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
wflx.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Riviera Beach

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Riviera Beach. According to Riviera Beach police, officers were alerted to several shots being fired on West 30th Street. The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

65 year old succumbs to injuries after being hit by truck, driver still at large

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 65-year-old woman from Lake Worth has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a truck almost a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 17 the driver of an F-150 was headed eastbound, approaching 10th Avenue North, when Stacey Abo, 65, was using the pedestrian crosswalk on 10th Avenue North. The driver of the truck reached the intersection and struck Abo as she was crossing the roadway.
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy