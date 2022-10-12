Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after laying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:03 p.m., the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic was attempting to back out of a parking space in the Wells Fargo parking lot at 9990 S. Military Trail in Boynton Beach.
wflx.com
Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Delray Beach
A motorcyclist died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a head-on collision Wednesday in Delray Beach. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:18 a.m., the driver of a 2012 Lincoln MKZ was stopped on Military Trail, northbound in the left turn lane, at the intersection with Beechwood Road waiting to make a U-turn.
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
wflx.com
1 injured in Brinks truck rollover crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach
One person is recovering in the hospital after a multi-car crash caused a Brinks truck to rollover on Interstate 95 Friday morning. The accident happened just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard exit. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a...
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees". The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12. “We had to rush through to the vet and...
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
97-Year Old Driver Succumbs To Injuries From Car Crash
97-year old Ricki Greenblatt was driving in Boynton Beach with her 94-year old husband in the car when she collided with another vehicle over a month ago. PBSO says she just passed away from her injuries.
wflx.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Riviera Beach
A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Riviera Beach. According to Riviera Beach police, officers were alerted to several shots being fired on West 30th Street. The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by a private vehicle and "at this time is in...
FHP trooper hit by 'possibly intoxicated' woman on Turnpike
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after authorities said he was hit by a woman who was possibly intoxicated.
cbs12.com
65 year old succumbs to injuries after being hit by truck, driver still at large
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 65-year-old woman from Lake Worth has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a truck almost a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 17 the driver of an F-150 was headed eastbound, approaching 10th Avenue North, when Stacey Abo, 65, was using the pedestrian crosswalk on 10th Avenue North. The driver of the truck reached the intersection and struck Abo as she was crossing the roadway.
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
