Harvest, AL

WAFF

Sensory friendly trunk or treat in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is just around the corner and while many of us are picking out a costume, others are wondering if they’re going to be able to attend any parties or even trick or treating. The holiday can be very difficult for those with...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.. The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School. The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The story behind the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is almost here and after two years, it’s back in person. This year, the race is happening on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Huntsville. Most of us know Liz Hurley from sharing the news on WAFF...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects

An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville

Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Get your coffee on the go from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It was always exciting to hear the ice-cream truck rounding the corner when you were a kid. I mean, don’t get me worng, it’s still exciting today. However, Travelin’ Tom’s is a Coffee Truck that keeps people caffeinated with delicious drinks that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

FP Food City: Status Unknown

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The possible opening of a Food City location in Fort Payne remains unclear, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “It’s totally out of our hands, at this time” stated Mayor Brian Baine. The project has seen much controversy as citizens have addressed the Fort...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

