Local church to hand out hot meals Saturday
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has announced it will be giving out free hot lunches.
1 injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntsville Friday.
Sensory friendly trunk or treat in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is just around the corner and while many of us are picking out a costume, others are wondering if they’re going to be able to attend any parties or even trick or treating. The holiday can be very difficult for those with...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Power Restored: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages were reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas following a thunderstorm on Wednesday evening.. The power outage reported in the south Huntsville was area around Grissom High School. The outage affected customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd, and from...
WAAY-TV
Shoals event canceled due to safety concerns after uproar over Huntsville teacher's drag performance
Threats aimed at a Huntsville middle school teacher and his supporters in the LGBTQ+ community over a recent drag performance at a dog shelter have led to one North Alabama group canceling their upcoming drag show. The Shoals Diversity Center posted on their social media accounts Friday that drag performances...
The story behind the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is almost here and after two years, it’s back in person. This year, the race is happening on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Huntsville. Most of us know Liz Hurley from sharing the news on WAFF...
Three Outdoor Warning Sirens Out of Service in Madison County
The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.
Huntsville hopes to join other North Alabama cities getting in on medical marijuana
The City of Huntsville could soon join several other North Alabama cities in authorizing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in city limits.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
Bicyclist dies in accident in north Alabama
One person has died following a bizarre accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.
Family business banks on terrifying patrons at Haunted House of Horror
The haunt is located inside an abandoned school in the area. The owners opened the haunted house in 2011 and they say the scares don't just come from the actors.
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects
An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three...
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
Get your coffee on the go from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It was always exciting to hear the ice-cream truck rounding the corner when you were a kid. I mean, don’t get me worng, it’s still exciting today. However, Travelin’ Tom’s is a Coffee Truck that keeps people caffeinated with delicious drinks that...
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
southerntorch.com
FP Food City: Status Unknown
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The possible opening of a Food City location in Fort Payne remains unclear, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “It’s totally out of our hands, at this time” stated Mayor Brian Baine. The project has seen much controversy as citizens have addressed the Fort...
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
