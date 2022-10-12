Easton Airport Day exhibits dozens of vintage aircraft, brings crowds

Related
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
WMDT.com
“Just enjoy the space:” A pop of color brings new life to underutilized Salisbury park
SALISBURY, Md.- Meet Shelton Hawkins. An Easton native who has a passion for basketball and art. He merged the two to create the Play In Color project, transforming basketball courts across the shore and now in Salisbury at Waterside Park. “I’m a direct descendent of Harriet Tubman. So for me its kind of like my own version of the Underground Railroad, where you can go to all these places that are safe spaces and go play basketball and enjoy your community,” Hawkins said.
Wbaltv.com
Charly's on Sue Creek wants to be the go-to spot for boaters, Essex community
ESSEX, Md. — A new waterfront restaurant located inside an Essex boating center wants to serve as a destination for boaters and community members alike. Charly's is a new venture by Baltimore restauranteur Ryan Perlberg, who also owns Fells Point staples Stuggy's and Rye. It opened quietly inside the Baltimore Boating Center last month with a grand opening planned for Oct. 21.
whatsupmag.com
Wings & Whitetail Farm: Historic Waterfront Estate Farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore
From a gentle rise overlooking a quiet tributary of Langford Creek, the main house of Wings & Whitetail Farm surveys the landscape as it has for 265 years. Once called “Bungay Hill,” this 18th century home in Kent County, Maryland is one of the county’s most important historic properties. Currently available for purchase, it is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest country estates on the Eastern Shore.
The Dispatch
Berlin Hosting Oktoberfest, Fall Sidewalk Sale
BERLIN – Oktoberfest returns to Berlin this weekend with traditional German food, beer and music. Berlin will welcome visitors Saturday, Oct. 15, for its annual Oktoberfest celebration and fall sidewalk sale. “It’s Oktoberfest in Berlin,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Where else are you...
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
spinsheet.com
Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis
Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: The High Spot Comes Home by Debra Messick
In a town steeped in history, but grown used to seeing the old and familiar fade away, a subtle miracle manifested on High Street over the past weeks. In front of the recently closed Theo’s Steakhouse next to the Post Office, folks sadly processing the demise of another eatery thought they’d spotted a sign from the past. Many, no doubt, had to blink, making sure they weren’t hallucinating. After ensuring that the vision wasn’t a mirage, the warm, fuzzy feelings rushed in, swirled with splashes of curiosity and anticipation.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
WBOC
Ocean Pines Announces Brief Service Interruptions for Comcast/Xfinity Customers
OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday. Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are...
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
baysideoc.com
Berlin Oktoberfest back to normal
(Oct. 13, 2022) The Berlin Oktoberfest and Sidewalk Sale are back in full swing Saturday, after two years marked by covid precautions. “It’s on,” said Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells said. “It’s on. It’s Oktoberfest in Berlin just as you remember.”. The fall...
Bay Net
A New Concert Series Starts Up In Southern Maryland
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The first concert will be on Sunday October 30, 2022, at...
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
$43 Million Contract Awarded to Rebuild Disappearing Bay Islands
Riding high off the success of Poplar Island’s long-term restoration using dredged channel sediment, the Army Corps of Engineers has received a $43.1 million contract to restore two more disappearing Bay islands. The Army Corp’s Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project aims to restore critical wildlife habitats. The...
Nottingham MD
Portion of Ebenezer Road to close on Friday afternoon for PHHS Homecoming
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A portion of Ebenezer Road will be closed on Friday afternoon, according to Councilman David Marks. Ebenezer Road will be blocked off in front of Perry Hall High School from approximately 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on October 14th. The roadway is being shut down briefly for PHHS’...
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland
Heading to Maryland for your next vacation? Annapolis, resting on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, should be high on your list. Time stands still in this historic city, once a colonial seaport and the nation’s first peacetime capital city. For history buffs and water lovers alike, there are plenty of things to do in Annapolis, Maryland.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
