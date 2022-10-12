ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

High School Roundup: Meadowbrook, John Glenn volleyball teams collect MVL victories

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

BYESVILLE − Meadowbrook High made sure to send off it's talented senior class off with a Senior Night victory on Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-7 romp over visiting Maysville in Muskingum Valley League action.

The Lady Colts honored their special senior class of Camden Black, Ella Jefferis, Kendyl Cannon, Megan DeVillez, Mila Norman, Mylee Arnold and Katelynn Heady.

Meadowbrook stayed perfect at 15-0 in MVL play, and a sparkling 19-2 overall with the home court win. Leading the Lady Colts' effort was Black with 12 points, eight kills, two saves, 12 digs and a pair of blocks. DeVillez also collected 12 points with 12 kills and one dig, while junior Taylor Sichinia added 10 points and eight kills and Jefferis finished with three points, one kill, 30 assists and three digs.

Arnold picked up four points, four saves and 11 digs, with junior Karly Launder chipping in with three points, three kills and two digs. Cannon added two points, one save, two digs and two blocks. Heady finished with three points and two digs.

Meadowbrook reserves won 25-9, 25-5.

NEXT - Meadowbrook travels to River View on Thursday at 6 p.m.

John Glenn defeats Morgan, 26-24, 16-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6

McCONNELLSVILLE − Emma Dolan and Emma Briggs collected 13 kills apiece and Aleea Musselman collected 20 digs, as John Glenn outlasted host Morgan Tuesday in MVL volleyball action.

Dolan also had 17 digs and two blocks, Briggs had 20 digs and three aces and Musselman had six kills. Kara Fields tallied 11 kills and five blocks, Hannah DeMattio added 10 kills and two blocks, Lauren Blair set up 51 assists with 12 digs, Graceann Hitchcock chipped in 14 digs, Sydney White collected seven digs and Sarah Wayne tallied 11 digs and two aces in the win.

Jensen Payton tallied 16 kills and six blocks and Evelyn Newton chipped in 15 kills, five digs and three blocks to pace the Raiders' attack. Chloe Baker passed out 40 assists with 13 digs and two aces, while Grace Pinkerton added six kills, seven digs and two aces, Odessa Smith had five kills and four digs, Ashtyn Filkins had 21 digs, Blair Clawson had 16 digs and five kills, Montana Pettet added 10 digs and Abigail Brown had eight digs and two aces.

NEXT − John Glenn will host West Muskingum on Thursday at 5 p.m. with freshman action.

BOYS SOCCER

John Glenn 12, New Lexington 0

NEW LEXINGTON − Visiting John Glenn capped off a 9-0 MVL season with a rout of the Panthers, but no other information was available.

The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

