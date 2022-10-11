ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 3 days ago
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS SOCCER

Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 4, Winnebago Lutheran 0

FOND DU LAC - Caleb Hendrikse scored two goals to lead Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran to the victory.

AJ Kerwin added a goal and Sheboygan also scored on an own goal.

WLA goalie Nick Russ had nine saves.

Central Wisconsin Christian 1, St. Lawrence Seminary 0

MOUNT CALVARY - CWC extended its winning streak to seven games with a shutout of the Hilltoppers.

Benn Mbah scored the only goal of the match for the Crusaders.

Will Syens had six saves for CWC.

St. Mary Catholic 6, Lomira 0

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs improved to 10-3-2 on the season with the shutout victory over the Lions.

Kieran Barrientos got the scoring started for SMC in the 10th minute on an assist from AJ Groppel. Groppel would also assist on a goal by Emiliano Romero a minute later.

Alex Campbell scored in the 36th minute on a Barrientos assist and Romero would follow in the 43rd minute, also assisted by Barrientos.

Groppel put one in himself in the 45th minute, assisted by Grant Bergstrom. William Lawniczak rounded out the scoring for SMC in the 49th minute on Groppel’s third assist of the night.

Jackson Droese saved 15 shots for Lomira, while Hunter Schreiber had one save for the Zephyrs.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

St. Mary Catholic 3, Lourdes Academy 0

OSHKOSH - The Zephyrs won in straight sets, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.

Leading St. Mary Catholic were Lauren Fischer with eight kills and eight digs; Eliana Brenn with five kills; Sammi Weiss with nine assists; and Olivia Noel with 11 digs.

Winnebago Lutheran 3, Waupun 1

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings defeated the Warriors 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19.

Leading the Vikings were Kiara Shea with 27 digs, Malayna Dins with 19 kills and Siri Kuske with 27 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

WIAA State Tournament

DIVISION 1

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 626, MIDDLETON 645, UNION GROVE 660, BROOKFIELD EAST 662, WAUNAKEE 665, ARROWHEAD 675, OCONOMOWOC 676, KAUKAUNA 700, TOMAH 702, DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 717, BAY PORT 719, STEVENS POINT 782

Medalist: Izzi Stricker WAUN 73-70-143.

Kaukauna: Norah Berken 89-82-171, McKenna Lowe 86-85-171, Charlie Clinefelter 85-92-177, Ava Bloch 93-88-181, Grace Schomin/Veronica Isselmann 100-98-198.

Bay Port: Adalyn Johnston 80-80-160, Ava Beranek 92-85-177, Chloe Strunk 95-94-189, Payton Dudra 97-96-193, Kristina Kruse 100-100-200.

Stevens Point: Riley Pechinski 76-79-155, Ava Frederiksen 85-86-171, Clare Viau 106-104-210, Crystal Wisinski 123-126-249, Skylar Millan 127-123-250.

Appleton North: AJ Powell 79-79-158.

Notre Dame: Grace Durkin 79-76-155, Sophia Baek 93-87-180.

DIVISION 2

PRESCOTT 684 (WON ON FIRST PLAYOFF HOLE), THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 684, ALTOONA/REGIS 751, EDGEWOOD 760, LANCASTER 768, WRIGHTSTOWN 818

Medalist: Ava Salay PRES 75-74-149.

Wrightstown: Danielle Bruecker 84-84-168, Sophie Stengel 90-93-183, Esme Moses 107-104-211, Victoria Watzka 129-127-256

Xavier: Aliisa Helminen 77-84-161.

Denmark: Lilly Kaminski 86-89-175.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

