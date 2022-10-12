ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate

With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star ATH Jonathan Pennix Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech made a in-state recruiting splash Thursday night as three-star ATH Jonathan Pennix committed to the Hokies. Pennix chose the Hokies over offers from Pittsburgh, Louisville, West Virginia, UVA, Maryland, Boston College, James Madison, Appalachian State, and more. He is the Hokies' 10th in-state commit of the cycle and joins his Appomattox County HS teammate Tavorian Copeland as a VT commit.
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Sports

Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Current Records: Miami (FL) 2-3; Virginia Tech 2-4 After two games on the road, the Virginia Tech Hokies are heading back home. Virginia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Richmond, VA
Football
State
Florida State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Virginia Business

HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WFXR

Outdoors Bound: Gamebirds, swimming rainbows, and trophy stripers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across the region. Trout Time The Roanoke River at Salem received a stocking of rainbow and brook trout on Tuesday (10/11). It is part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) October through May trout stocking and management program. Fishing […]
VIRGINIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Linkous, Wayne Franklin

Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#American Football#College Football#Hokies Wr#Fontel Mines
richmondmagazine.com

Welcome to the Club

Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
cardinalnews.org

Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount

Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with a felony for making false reports. “We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy