WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum
BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Cocoa District 1 City Councilman Alex Goins Has Passion for Serving, Volunteering in Community
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – District 1 Cocoa City Councilman Alex Goins is a graduate of Rockledge High School and also attended Bethune Cookman University for Business Education, was first elected to the Cocoa City Council in November 2018. “I am so proud to represent District 1...
First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances
TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
CARES Foundation to Host 5th Annual Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Awareness Walk in Titusville Oct. 29
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The CARES Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, will host its 5th Annual CAH Awareness Walk. The walk event will take place at Sand Point Park, Valicenti Pavilion, on Saturday,...
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: Zero Chance Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is Going to be Voted ‘Mother of the Year’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I can’t be positive, I’m pretty sure that threatening to blow up the school hurts your chances of getting the “Mother of the Year Award.”. While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that...
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
Central Florida Veg Fest throws their 17th annual cruelty-free festival on October 22
How can you spot Central Florida vegans? Don't worry, they'll throw a party. The largest vegan festival in the state returns on October 22.
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
Betty Joan ‘Squeakey’ Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay Passed Away Oct. 11
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Betty Joan “Squeakey” Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Betty moved here in 1962 from Columbia, SC. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Brevard County for 35 years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
