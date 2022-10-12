ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Major Junny to Be Inducted into American Police Hall of Fame Museum

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: I am excited to share with our community that everyone’s favorite Bloodhound, Major Junny, is being inducted into the American Police Hall of Fame Museum in Titusville. Junny is an amazing K-9 who does so much for our community. From carrying on the memory of Junny Rios-Martinez to searching for missing children and helping the Sheriff’s Office spread the word about crime prevention, Junny has dedicated his entire life to serving our community.
TITUSVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances

TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
FLORIDA STATE
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Cocoa, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
SANFORD, FL
Ron Desantis
Bill Posey
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Betty Joan ‘Squeakey’ Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay Passed Away Oct. 11

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Betty Joan “Squeakey” Whitlock, 84, of Palm Bay, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Betty moved here in 1962 from Columbia, SC. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Brevard County for 35 years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL

