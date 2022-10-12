ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KLTV

State agencies holding fostering forum in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CPS along with other child placing agencies are holding a fostering forum on October 25 to help those interested in fostering identify their next “action step.”. A release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says, “Whether you are curently a foster parent,...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station

OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Missing woman in Shelby County found dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Burn Ban Now Officially In Effect Again For Lufkin, Texas

Earlier in the month, Angelina County put out a burn ban for the county. It was officially enacted on October 4th, 2022. It was pretty straightforward, at least to me that we were under a burn ban. I was really confused because driving around Lufkin I was seeing and smelling smoke near Lowe's and I didn't hear about any uncontrolled fires in the area.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Woden, Texas Couple Get New AC in Feel the Love Promotion

On Friday, October 14, representatives and technicians from Nacogdoches Sheet Metal, Plumbing, and AC, as well as Lennox spent the day installing a new air conditioning system at the home of Jimmy and Wanda Ragsdale...FOR FREE. There was no charge for the entire unit and there was no charge for...
WODEN, TX
101.5 KNUE

11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has ended with a not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Before the verdict...
NECHES, TX
messenger-news.com

Candidate “Beto” O’Rourke Comes to Crockett – Greg’s Corner

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is a section for our Thursday edition where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time. MESSENGER OFFICE – On Tuesday, Oct. 4 the City of Crockett along with...
CROCKETT, TX
KTRE

Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges continued Wednesday. Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
NECHES, TX
KLTV

DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
GLADEWATER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
KILGORE, TX

