'Incel' Planned To 'Slaughter' 3000 Women In Mass University Shooting
Court documents reveal shocking new details about a self-described "incel" who was planning a mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University. "Incel" is short for "involuntary celibate," which the Justice Department describes as "an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women." In March 2020, police were...
Judge Orders Donald Trump To Sit For Deposition In Defamation Case
A U.S. District judge has ordered former President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations, which were made by Carroll in 2019, and defended himself by saying she is "not my type." He also claimed her allegations were motivated by a financial incentive to sell copies of her book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.
58 "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader" Questions To Stump Your Adult Friends With
Time to prove just how smart you are.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Russian strikes in Kyiv didn’t destroy Zelenskyy’s office...
Justice Dept. asks court to end arbiter's review of Trump documents
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to end a third-party review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing that a judge should not have appointed an independent arbiter as the former president battles a criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government records.
