A U.S. District judge has ordered former President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations, which were made by Carroll in 2019, and defended himself by saying she is "not my type." He also claimed her allegations were motivated by a financial incentive to sell copies of her book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO