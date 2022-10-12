Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Ukraine news – live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks
Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force.He told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated.A total of 33,000 of them were said to be already in military units, and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Russian strikes in Kyiv didn’t destroy Zelenskyy’s office...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AP Week in Pictures: Global
OCTOBER 8 - 14, 2022From the Russian-Ukranian conflict, to flooding in Venezuela, to the Hunter's moon in Kansas, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More Liz Truss latest: U-turn on corporation tax as Hunt made chancellorRussia forces using rape as ‘military strategy’, UN says - live
58 "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader" Questions To Stump Your Adult Friends With
Time to prove just how smart you are.
San Diego Union-Tribune
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence
San Diego Union-Tribune
EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress
China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday
RELATED PEOPLE
Justice Dept. asks court to end arbiter's review of Trump documents
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to end a third-party review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing that a judge should not have appointed an independent arbiter as the former president battles a criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government records.
Comments / 0