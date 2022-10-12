Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force.He told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated.A total of 33,000 of them were said to be already in military units, and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to...

POLITICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO