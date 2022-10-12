Great basics are the backbone of any stellar wardrobe. You need pieces that actually work for you, that you can style multiple times, that go with the things you already own, and that work for the office or the weekend. I always say that a great basic can be worn with at least three different items and can be worn on at least three different occasions—examples include a great pair of jeans, a classic black dress, and a pair of leggings you can count on. What I love even more is getting them on sale. During this Amazon Prime sale, I'm focusing on adding great new basics to my wardrobe so that I can mix and match all of my favorite boots and jackets with go-to pieces I can count on.

