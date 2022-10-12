As you may already know, I’m very into bags. From tracking down the best options on secondhand sites to curating my own little collection to simply seeing them in my day-to-day work “research,” if there’s a cool purse out there, I know about it and have already thought about owning it. So in my continued effort to bring you all some grade-A content, today I thought I’d round up my favorite designer It bags of the moment but with a very exciting peg. From classics like Prada and Gucci to current it-girl brands like By Far or Luar, I’ve rounded up the 35 coolest, brand-new, under-$500 purses on the market right now, just for you. Since I likely lost you at under $500, I’ll end it here and let you continue on to shop.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO