Stockton, CA

ABC10

Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show. Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting victim dies days later from injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide. According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m.  Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
STOCKTON, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA
ksro.com

Police Extend Search for California Serial Killer

Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation

STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer. Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation."We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said.  In a...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m. Few details surrounding the...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

