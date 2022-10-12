Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Related
Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show. Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or...
Stockton shooting victim dies days later from injuries
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide. According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m. Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was […]
Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
Stockton serial killings not related to Chicago killings, police say
The Latest Oct. 14, 2022 @ 6:10 a.m. The Stockton Police Department has confirmed there is no connection between the Stockton Killings Suspect and a killings suspect in Chicago. “We did our due diligence reaching out to Chicago PD based off the videos we have seen of their suspect. At this time though, we do […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff arrests suspect for homicide on Sunday, cites early release of criminals
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man on Sunday evening in North Highlands. The press release also reveals the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and was released early from prison. NEWS RELEASE: **ARREST** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 6300 BLOCK OF WHITECLIFF...
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate work crew honored for saving woman from stabbing attack in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. - An inmate work crew in Vacaville was honored Thursday with a ceremony and certificates for their heroic actions. "They actually put themselves in harm's way to save a woman's life," said Vacaville Police Chief Ian Schmutzler. The woman had been walking her dog along the Alamo Creek...
Possible link between person who murdered two in Rogers Park years ago and California serial killer: police report
Police are suggesting a link between the person who murdered two people on the street in Rogers Park a few years ago and a serial killer in northern California.
Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton
STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Police Extend Search for California Serial Killer
Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.
Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation
STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer. Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation."We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said. In a...
Man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting at Natomas apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than two years after 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed at a Natomas apartment, a person in now in custody for her death. According to the Sacramento Police Department, an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Police say Palmer was already...
Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park
MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m. Few details surrounding the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
Los Angeles County man arrested in deadly North Highlands stabbing
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man is suspected of stabbing and killing 60-year-old Antonio Manning on Oct. 8 in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Michael Xavier Bell, 36, of Los Angeles County was arrested on suspicion of killing Manning. In the announcement of the arrest,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Stockton police working with Chicago PD in California 'duck walk' serial killer case
Stockton, Calif., police are working with the Chicago PD to help solve a series of California murders. Based on surveillance videos, both the Stockton suspect and Chicago suspect have similar “duck walks.”
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
'I'm angry. My child is home hurt' | Mother of student attacked at JFK High School demands action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fight that unfolded at John F. Kennedy High School Thursday afternoon. They say a group of up to six people who were not students walked on campus without permission, entered a classroom and began attacking a female student before using pepper spray.
Stockton Serial Killings: Police exploring whether Chicago 'Duck Walk Killer' case could be connected
STOCKTON, Calif. — With a potential serial killer on the run, Stockton police have reached out to numerous agencies across the state and country, including police in Chicago for their "Duck Walk Killer" case. Stockton police spokesperson Joe Silva confirmed with ABC10 that the department reached out to Chicago...
Vallejo police: Year’s supply of meth discovered in stolen car, according to Thursday Facebook post
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – One pound of methamphetamine was discovered in a stolen car, along with a firearm and a weight scale, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The discovery was made after an officer “observed a stolen vehicle traveling past his patrol unit,” a Facebook post from Vallejo police stated. The suspect driving the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1