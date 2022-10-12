FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are calling for an investigation after a juror said she felt threatened by another member of the jury during deliberations that ended with a life sentence for Cruz. Prosecutors asked Friday for law enforcement to investigate after the unnamed juror told their office about what “she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room.” The information has been turned over to sheriff’s investigators, who will contact the juror. A divided jury spared Cruz of the death penalty and instead decided to send him to prison for the rest of his life.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO