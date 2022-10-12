Read full article on original website
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion.
West Texas congressional race heating up
Though Texas' 23rd Congressional District stretches from West Texas to San Antonio, several rural counties in between have lost population or grown very little, according to the last census.
Campaign Report — Debates turn fiery in battleground states
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections.You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter...
Demings trolls Walker with police badge ahead of debate: ‘This one’s real’
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) took a shot at Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of her Tuesday debate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). In a tweet on Tuesday, Demings, a former police chief for the Orlando Police Department, shared a photo of herself holding her police badge. “This...
Legislation aims to address dangerous military housing conditions
Lawmakers want to confront the dangerous conditions that some military families say they have been living in. A new bill aims to provide more oversight of privatized military housing and prevent abuses.
