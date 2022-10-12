ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

John Glenn golf falls short of D-I state bid

By Sam Blackburn, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago

HOWARD — John Glenn more than held its own with the best big school teams in Columbus on Tuesday at Apple Valley, but it wasn't enough to get back to the state golf tournament.

The Muskies finished seventh of 12 teams in the Division I Central District tournament, but it was anything but a disappointing showing for longtime head coach Chad Orecchio.

His team's 325 at a historically stingy track, with the tees set at the tips, was only 16 shots out of the top five. Columbus powers St. Charles (300), Upper Arlington (307) and Dublin Jerome (307) grabbed the three qualifying spots, with Cardinals junior Leo Walling and Worthington Kilbourne's Owen Cotterman firing 5-under-par 67 to share medalist honors.

Forty of 72 players shot 80 or better, including Muskie junior Owen Van Fossen and freshman C.J. Dolan, who had 80s. Braden Rice, a junior, added 81 and sophomore Noah Dever added 84. Freshman Hayden Gensor shot 92.

Cotterman, Columbus DeSales junior Vaughn Harber (70) and Mount Vernon's Ben Bridges (73) earned the three individual qualifying spots.

Orecchio said all three of the qualifying teams are expected to challenge for the title at next week's state tournament at Ohio State's Scarlet Course.

"I was pretty proud of the way (we competed) — we knew going in that it was going to be a tall task against those teams," Orecchio said. "The Central District is the best district in the state of Ohio, up and down. You had good teams that didn't even make the district. We knew we had to play really well."

Considering the golf course — easy among the longest it has played — and the deep and talented field, the Muskies' team of all underclassmen proved they could play with many schools three times their size. Twenty-five underclassmen in the field broke 80.

John Glenn trailed sixth-place DeSales (314) by 11 and fifth-place Olentangy Liberty (309) by 16. Just two shots separated fifth from second.

That is the kind of jump Orecchio's team will need to make if it has plans of challenging the blue bloods in 2023, when it will remain in Division I.

He said the goal was to shoot between 310 and 320 with the hope that anything in the 310 range would give his team a chance. He wasn't far off in his assessment.

"I'm super proud of the way we hung in there," Orecchio said. "We started off a little slow (on the back nine), but we regrouped. I thought they battled and hung in there. Five of those kids are back next year and it's great experience. It's going to be the exact thing next year. Those teams up there just reload."

Developing an anchor will be paramount, Orecchio said. The team relied on depth and balanced scoring to win another Muskingum Valley League title this year, but to compete with the best, multiple players will need to make even more progress. While he expressed frustration that his team will again battle through the Central District, instead of the East and Southeast, the team has no choice but to accept it.

"Obviously we are disappointed not to advance," Orecchio said. "We're the third D-I school from the bottom (in enrollment). It's so close, especially for next year. If we are the seventh-best team in the Central District in Division I, then we've got to be one of the best in Division II.

"We kind of lacked that anchor score and we did today," Orecchio added. "Hopefully next year we get that 72, 73 and still have the others shoot around 80. That's what you need. This is a great experience for next year. It's just one more feather in our cap."

sblackbu@gannett.com; Twitter: @SamBlackburnTR

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: John Glenn golf falls short of D-I state bid

