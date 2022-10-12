ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Muna Make Us Wish it Was ‘August’ Again With Dreamy Taylor Swift Cover

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

It’s giving Swiftie! On Wednesday, Muna released their Live at Electric Lady EP, which features none other than a cover of “August” by Taylor Swift .

In a statement, the band described the song as taking on “this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.”

“The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording,” Muna added.

The EP also features live performances of some of the tracks from their self-titled LP, which was released this year. It includes live recordings of “Taken,” “Anything But Me,” and “Kind of Girl,” which was inspired by Swift herself and her tradition of putting painful songs as Track 5 on her records.

“All the songs that we had were pretty big energy songs and very confident, self-assured songs,” Naomi McPherson previously told Vulture . “It’s not to say that ‘Kind of Girl’ isn’t that — I think it is, it’s just a different perspective. That one came at what will retrospectively feel like a pretty pivotal point for us. We wanted a kind of Swiftian, middle-of-the-album, heart-wrenching track. That kind of track-five moment.”

The Swift-Muna love dates back to 2020, when Swift placed the group’s single “Number One Fan” on a playlist celebrating International Women’s Day. “oh hiiiiii thank you (again!)” the band wrote to Swift at the time.

Most recently, lead singer Katie Gavin told Nylon that she was “sprinkling in Taylor Swift whenever I can” on their self-titled album.

The trio also spoke to Rolling Stone recently ahead of their LP. “If there’s anything that’s consistent in terms of what I brought to the table as the lyricist on this record, is this sense of agency, Gavin said. “And this ownership of desire, whether that desire is to be with somebody, or to be out of a relationship, or to make a change in your life.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party. Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them. “‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Threatened to Out Confidential Sources From Russia Investigation

Donald Trump in the final days of his presidency repeatedly threatened to out government sources involved in the Trump-Russia investigation, an anti-Deep State revenge fantasy he still obsesses over to this day, according to two former senior Trump aides and another person familiar with the matter.  One of these sources tells Rolling Stone that in the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the then-president, sometimes while brandishing pieces of paper, would loudly complain that none of the identifying facts in the highly sensitive Russia documents should be blacked-out. Trump would insist, the source says, that it should “all be...
POTUS
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Nick Mara
Person
Charlie Puth
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sense Of Agency#Electric Lady Studios#Swiftian
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Aide Caught on Tape Moving Mar-a-Lago Docs: Report

Mar-a-Lago security footage shows Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump, moving boxes out of a storage room where the Justice Department alleges the former president kept hundreds of classified documents he was not authorized to retain, The New York Times reported on Thursday. The footage allegedly shows Nauta moving materials both before and after the DOJ ordered Trump with a May subpoena to return all classified material being retained at his Palm Beach estate.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj and Latto Get Into a Twitter Spat After a Perplexing Grammy Choice

Another day, another Twitter tiff between rappers. This time, the fracas is between Nicki Minaj, the ever-polarizing rap icon seeking more Grammy gold with “Super Freaky Girl,” and Latto, the buzzing Atlanta MC whose “Big Energy” hit is one of the biggest songs of 2022. The drama started with Nicki Minaj railing against the Recording Academy’s confusing decision, as first reported this week, to consider “Super Freaky Girl” in the 2023 Grammys’ pop categories instead of its rap categories. The Queens rapper took to Instagram Live to express her ire — and Latto ended up in the way. “’Freaky Girl,’...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Michelle Phillips Finally Reveals the Secret History of the Mamas and the Papas

There’s a modest home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, with a stucco roof, a jacaranda tree out front, and a 1989 Mercedes 560SL in perfect condition resting in the driveway. Beyond a front porch with wind chimes and a couch pillow that reads “This is our happy place,” past a kitchen with copper pots hanging above the sink, you’ll find a living room with a floral stained-glass lamp standing in a corner. It’s the very lamp that Michelle Phillips seized from her Bel Air mansion in 1969, when she decided to leave her husband behind. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

M.I.A. Equates Alex Jones Lying About Massacred Children to ‘Celebrities Pushing Vaccines’

M.I.A. has decided to compare a conspiracy theorist lying about the massacre of innocent children to promoting the Covid vaccine. On Wednesday, after a jury decided that Alex Jones will have to pay the families of the children who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly $1 billion in damages after spreading lies that the shooting never happened, M.I.A. shared that celebrities, too, should pay for promoting vaccines. “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” she tweeted. To back her claim, the musician tweeted a screenshot of trending topics on Twitter, including one about the Pfizer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Rages at Jan. 6 Committee, Pelosi in Post-Hearing Posting Spree

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously in this Thursday’s public hearing to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony and documents related to his involvement in that day’s tumultuous events. Trump’s immediate reaction — as it so often is — was to flood his Truth Social account with memes, videos, links, and grievances. In the post that came closest to resembling an official statement, he angrily wondered why the “Unselect Committee” hadn’t asked him to testify earlier, calling the Jan. 6 hearings a “BUST” and “laughing stock all over the World.” The implication seemed to be that the panel was...
POTUS
Billboard

Harry Styles Makes History With 3 Hits in Pop Airplay Chart’s Top 10

Harry’s House has made itself quite at home on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. On the list dated Oct. 15, Harry Styles infuses the top 10 with three hits, all from his third album: “As It Was,” which reigned for seven weeks beginning in May (No. 4); follow-up “Late Night Talking” (No. 8; a week at No. 1 in September); and third radio track “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” up 12-10 to become the third Pop Airplay top 10 from the set, and his fifth overall.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
POTUS
Rolling Stone

MAGA Senator Literally Begs Mitt Romney for Reelection Help

Sen. Mike Lee is in a tight reelection race in Utah against former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Lee is a Republican, as is the state’s other senator, Mitt Romney. Now, normally, senators of the same party from the state would endorse each other, but Romney has yet to throw his weight behind Lee. Romney is one of the scant few Republicans who have yet to turn their souls over to former President Donald Trump, and Lee is very much … not that.
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”  The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy