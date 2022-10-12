Fired police officer released from jail after shooting teenagers in McDonald's parking lot

Read full article on original website
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
Armed robber apologizes for his actions while holding up Northwest Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect that robbed a Northwest Side smoke shop at gunpoint and then apologized for his actions. The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Smokerz Paradize off Interstate 10 West near De Zavala Road. Police said the masked suspect...
Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught robbing a smoke shop earlier in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 2, 2022, at a smoke shop on West Avenue towards the North Side of town. According to the police, Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke shop...
Man arrested after stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry from elderly woman sick with Covid
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say broke into an elderly woman's home while she was in the hospital with Covid-19. Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Cruz Castro broke into the home of the 79-year-old victim and stole her jewelry and fur coat. The belongings were worth more than $40,000.
Body cam footage released of officer fatally shooting man after he threatened them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police officials released body cam video on Wednesday of an officer shooting and killing a man that fit the description of a robbery suspect. It turns out he was not the suspect after all. WARNING: Some of you may find the video hard to...
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
Woman in critical condition after being hit by small car along Northwest Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a small car on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 10 West access Road near Balcones Road North. Police said the woman was walking on the access road when...
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
Lotería Family Game Night!
We've been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with lots of great events for the family and there's one more this week that's full of food, fun, and a family favorite: Loteria. First lady of San Antonio, Erika Prosper Nirenburg, and culinary photographer Tracey Maurer talk about all the fun. Loteria Family...
Sakai, DeBerry talk priorities if elected county judge
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Peter Sakai are battling it out to take Judge Nelson Wolff's spot as county judge. Wolff gave his final state of the county address Wednesday. Wolff has endorsed Sakai, but says no matter what, either candidate needs to continue his work...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to San Antonio this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 West Coast tour by rolling into San Antonio for one day only!. The pop-up truck will make a stop Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble.
You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
High temperatures in San Antonio won't get out of the 70s next week
Fall-like temperatures are on their way to San Antonio. Humidity levels are still quite low and temps are starting off Friday morning in the middle 60s. This afternoon look for partly to mostly sunny skies with high temps back up to the lower 90s. The weekend turns hot & humid...
