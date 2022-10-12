ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WLUC

Michigan DNR offers fuelwood permits for dead and downed wood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With expected high home heating costs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has an opportunity. Fuelwood permits are now available to purchase. You can gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas with a fuelwood permit. One permit is available to purchase for $20...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan State Police revamp training as departments compete for officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police hope to graduate more recruits by changing how much time soon-to-be troopers spend in the academy compared to learning in the field.The change comes as many police departments across the country face recruiting issues. State officials said revamping training means 24 weeks living at the academy will go […]
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Firearm deer season to begin Nov. 15

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re one month away from the start of firearm deer season in the U.P. The DNR said hunters should expect a good deer turnout this season. “Last year we had a little bit of an increase in harvest and we’re hoping for a little more of an increase this year to build on that,” DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin said.
1049 The Edge

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE

