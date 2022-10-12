Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Part III: MSP training commander ‘builds’ 142nd wave of trooper recruits through Lansing academy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 142nd Michigan State Police Training Academy is currently undergoing its 16th of 20 weeks of intense training, aiming to bring in the next wave of troopers to the state. When it started, there were 80 recruits. Now, they are down to just more than 50.
WLUC
Michigan DNR offers fuelwood permits for dead and downed wood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With expected high home heating costs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has an opportunity. Fuelwood permits are now available to purchase. You can gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas with a fuelwood permit. One permit is available to purchase for $20...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
1051thebounce.com
Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days
Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan State Police revamp training as departments compete for officers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police hope to graduate more recruits by changing how much time soon-to-be troopers spend in the academy compared to learning in the field.The change comes as many police departments across the country face recruiting issues. State officials said revamping training means 24 weeks living at the academy will go […]
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
WLUC
Firearm deer season to begin Nov. 15
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re one month away from the start of firearm deer season in the U.P. The DNR said hunters should expect a good deer turnout this season. “Last year we had a little bit of an increase in harvest and we’re hoping for a little more of an increase this year to build on that,” DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin said.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Tudor Dixon (R) face off in first of two gubernatorial debates
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The general election in Michigan is less than one month away. On this year’s ticket, the gubernatorial seat is up for grabs. To voice their ideas and gather support, Democratic Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon participated in a debate Thursday night.
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Michigan Bill Could Mean Life in Prison for Parents or Docs Who Allow Gender Transition Treatment for Minors
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature this week could mean life in prison for any parent or doctor who "consents to, obtains, or assists with a gender transition procedure for a child." The measure—H.B. 6454—amends the state's child abuse statute to define such actions as child abuse in the first degree.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Comments / 0