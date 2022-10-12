Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership network of top real estate firms, is proud to welcome luxury residential specialists EQTY to its prestigious ranks. The exclusive Forbes Global Properties representative of California’s Orange County and Greater Palm Springs Desert communities, EQTY combines one of the country’s top-performing residential real estate teams and results-driven leaders with industry-leading technology and proprietary data to deliver unparalleled client-centered service.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO