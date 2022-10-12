Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Related
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue
This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
How to Watch Purdue Football's Game Against Nebraska on Saturday
Purdue football returns home for a matchup with Nebraska. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska vs. Purdue and More
Join the show live at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday for insights into this weekend’s college football games from Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Scott Spreitzer
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Kearney Hub
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction
Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say
Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers
Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Women’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team was up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the squad heading into a big 2022-’23 season shared all around. For all of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
offtackleempire.com
(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022
Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football. As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a...
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
WOWT
Marian beats Gretna to win Class A softball state title
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After falling to Gretna twice in the regular season, accounting for Marian’s only two losses of the year, the Crusaders slayed the Dragons twice in 24 hours on their way to a Class A state championship. Gretna fought their way back from the elimination bracket...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Lauren Medeck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a junior Lauren Medeck has played all three years on Papillion-La Vista South’s varsity volleyball team. In that relatively short amount of time she has already reached 1,000 kills. In a way she picked the perfect night to reach that significant number as Papio South hosted a weekend tournament with some of the best teams in the country. Medeck connected on her 1,000th kill in the Titans opener against Skyview (Idaho), she had 22 in the match.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign
BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
Comments / 0