ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue

This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Lincoln, NE
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction

Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say

Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers

Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Momentum#American Football#College Football#Wowt
WOWT

Marian beats Gretna to win Class A softball state title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After falling to Gretna twice in the regular season, accounting for Marian’s only two losses of the year, the Crusaders slayed the Dragons twice in 24 hours on their way to a Class A state championship. Gretna fought their way back from the elimination bracket...
GRETNA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WOWT

Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Lauren Medeck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a junior Lauren Medeck has played all three years on Papillion-La Vista South’s varsity volleyball team. In that relatively short amount of time she has already reached 1,000 kills. In a way she picked the perfect night to reach that significant number as Papio South hosted a weekend tournament with some of the best teams in the country. Medeck connected on her 1,000th kill in the Titans opener against Skyview (Idaho), she had 22 in the match.
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign

BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy