Massachusetts residents are set to receive a little extra money this year thanks to an excess amount of taxes the state collected this fiscal year. The Massachusetts tax revenue collections have exceeded its annual tax revenue cap of $38,871,154,627 set by state law this fiscal year and have collected $2.941 billion more than allowed. As such, the $2.941 billion will be returned to taxpayers in the coming months via a refund, according to the state.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO