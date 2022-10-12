ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts approves $470M in electric grid improvements

The Department of Public Utilities last week approved utility company investments totaling more than $470 million to modernize the electric distribution system in an attempt to improve reliability and accommodate what is expected to be a growing reliance on clean energy, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
Tax rebate 2022: Massachusetts residents to receive tax liability refund in November

Massachusetts residents are set to receive a little extra money this year thanks to an excess amount of taxes the state collected this fiscal year. The Massachusetts tax revenue collections have exceeded its annual tax revenue cap of $38,871,154,627 set by state law this fiscal year and have collected $2.941 billion more than allowed. As such, the $2.941 billion will be returned to taxpayers in the coming months via a refund, according to the state.
