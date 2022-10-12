ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Former teacher, community volunteer the latest victim of Hurricane Ian

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A former middle school teacher turned volunteer in Fort Myers has been identified as one of the latest victims of Hurricane Ian.

Martha “Marti” Campbell, 74, was found in the rubble on Fort Myers Beach this past week, her family told NBC2.

“She did a lot of volunteer work. Keeping people together,” said Alison Rodney, Campbell’s niece. “Once you knew Marti, you always knew Marti.”

Before her volunteer work, Marti was a teacher at Clewiston Middle School. Her family said she was a bright light in their lives as well as many others.

“Marti was everything to the family,” Rodney said.

To Marti, her community was everything. She spent her hours volunteering at local theaters and was involved in numerous organizations on and off her island home of Fort Myers Beach.

“She did a lot of volunteer work,” said Rodney. “She was at the Barbara B. Mann, she was at the Florida Repertory in Fort Myers and she also volunteered at the Edison & Ford Estates.”

The last time Rodney spoke with her aunt was the morning of Hurricane Ian. A St. Petersburg resident, they texted one another before the storm headed right towards the barrier islands of Lee County.

“My last conversation via text was the day of the storm and I just sent a message to both my aunt and my uncle and I told them to stay safe,” Rodney said.

Her Uncle Bob lived across the street from Marti. They both decided to stay on the island. When Ian’s storm surge came in, Bob was able to survive, but Marti didn’t make it out.

“Martha was not able to get out,” she said. “Bob actually saw her house collapse. (56) He tried to watch for her.”

Day after day, they waited and waded through messages from scammers trying to steal from them.

“There were so many cruel people that were sending us messages saying, ‘Oh, Marti’s here. You need to reach out to this hospital or Marti’s here.’”

This past Sunday, her family got the call: rescue workers recovered Marti’s body. She wasn’t near her home on Hercules Drive, but rather around a football field away.

It was closure for her family and friends after a week and a half of waiting.

“I knew how much she meant to me. I knew how much she meant to my family,” Rodney said. “To see what she meant to everyone else was just amazing to me. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for being my support. And just being that person that I can always count on.”

