Police Investigating Fatal Fall River Shooting
FALL RIVER -- A man was killed in a shooting outside a Fall River sports bar early Sunday morning that has led to the arrest of two other Fall River men. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya was shot outside the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street just after midnight Saturday night/early Sunday morning.
Elderly Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — An elderly Taunton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city Monday evening. Taunton police said the victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The 78-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near 10...
Halifax Man Killed While Walking on Highway in Plainville
PLAINVILLE — A Halifax man has died after he was struck by a car early Saturday morning while walking north on Route 495 in Plainville, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said in a press release over the weekend that the 41-year-old man — who has not yet...
Rochester’s Most Dangerous Intersection Gets Blinking Stop Signs
Just ask anyone who drives the back roads of Rochester, and they'll agree. The most dangerous intersection in town is Mary's Pond Road and Walnut Plain Road. Traffic on Walnut Plain is expected to stop because of the stop signs posted in each direction, but Mary's Pond Road does not have any stop signs.
Fall River Government Center Lights Have a Busy Night Life
Fall River residents, and maybe people just passing through on I-195, have been scratching their heads about how Government Center decides what colors to light up the building at night. We decided to dig for answers. Recently I found a few people on social media asking a version of this...
Once Again, Hollywood Is Filming in New Bedford and Taking Over Downtown
Once again, New Bedford is representing "Hollywood East" as filming crews have already begun to take over the Downtown District. On Thursday, October 13th, the city of New Bedford took to Facebook to alert locals, commuters, tourists, and business owners that AMC will be filming an upcoming television series. The...
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Mysterious Horseshoe Crab Found in New Bedford’s Brooklawn Park
The weather has been pretty great to enjoy a nice, fall walk at Brooklawn Park in New Bedford. If you are one of the many who have taken advantage of the gorgeous sunshine and mild temperatures to sneak in a quick walk at Brooklawn recently, you may have seen something unusual.
Fall River Shelter Dog Krypto Wants to Add Value to Your Life
When it comes to pets, one of the toughest things to hear is when a family cannot care for one any longer. A pet's life is upended through no fault of its own, and then it is tumultuously thrown into an unfamiliar and sometimes scary animal shelter. Don't get me...
How to Support Fall River’s Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
The United Way of Greater Fall River has kicked off a campaign to collect much needed funds for those living in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and you can help. Just a few short weeks ago, Florida was rocked by the category 4 Hurricane Ian. Ian brought 150 mile and hour winds and more than 20 inches of rain to parts of the Florida coasts and demolished homes and businesses alike.
Fire Damages Three-Story Apartment House In New Bedford
A fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a three-story building at 110 Eighth Sreet in New Bedford. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 am after flames were spotted coming from a third floor window. According to the Fire Department Union's Facebook page, the building contained...
Fall River Parent Coach: Here Are Three Mistakes Modern Day Parents Are Making
Parenting is hard, it's hard stuff, and a lot of people struggle with it. At least that's what Michael Rock claims. Luckily, there's a parent coach from Fall River who is here to make life as a parent just a little easier. Sarah Slattery is a 38-year-old mom of three...
Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones
If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
There’s a Fall River Restaurant That Chefs up Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks and We’re Drooling
I don't know who needs to hear this, but there's a restaurant in Fall River that offers 'crab rangoon mozzarella sticks' on their menu and I'm salivating just thinking about it. Right on the Westport line is a staple establishment to the city of Fall River known as Lepages Seafood...
Rochester Fire Crews Honored for Saving Chief’s Life
ROCHESTER — Firefighters, paramedics, and police in Rochester were awarded at a ceremony last week for saving the life of Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel when he suffered a heart attack in August. According to a Facebook post from the Rochester Fire Department, six firefighters and paramedics from the...
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear
A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
Open Letter to New Bedford: Your Jaywalking Has Gone Too Far
To the fine folk of New Bedford, I have something to say and I hope my message comes through strong. Throughout the city, there are public crosswalks where all vehicles must abide by the rules and people crossing have the right of way. However, it is the responsibility of those crossing to ensure that the coast is clear for their safety.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
