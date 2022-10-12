ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Police Investigating Fatal Fall River Shooting

FALL RIVER -- A man was killed in a shooting outside a Fall River sports bar early Sunday morning that has led to the arrest of two other Fall River men. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya was shot outside the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street just after midnight Saturday night/early Sunday morning.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Elderly Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Taunton Crash

TAUNTON — An elderly Taunton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city Monday evening. Taunton police said the victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The 78-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near 10...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fall River Police#The Riverside Sports Bar#St Luke S Hospital#Wbsm
FUN 107

How to Support Fall River’s Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

The United Way of Greater Fall River has kicked off a campaign to collect much needed funds for those living in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and you can help. Just a few short weeks ago, Florida was rocked by the category 4 Hurricane Ian. Ian brought 150 mile and hour winds and more than 20 inches of rain to parts of the Florida coasts and demolished homes and businesses alike.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Fire Damages Three-Story Apartment House In New Bedford

A fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damage to a three-story building at 110 Eighth Sreet in New Bedford. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 am after flames were spotted coming from a third floor window. According to the Fire Department Union's Facebook page, the building contained...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FUN 107

Rochester Fire Crews Honored for Saving Chief’s Life

ROCHESTER — Firefighters, paramedics, and police in Rochester were awarded at a ceremony last week for saving the life of Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel when he suffered a heart attack in August. According to a Facebook post from the Rochester Fire Department, six firefighters and paramedics from the...
ROCHESTER, MA
FUN 107

Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear

A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Open Letter to New Bedford: Your Jaywalking Has Gone Too Far

To the fine folk of New Bedford, I have something to say and I hope my message comes through strong. Throughout the city, there are public crosswalks where all vehicles must abide by the rules and people crossing have the right of way. However, it is the responsibility of those crossing to ensure that the coast is clear for their safety.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy