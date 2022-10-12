FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Board of Education Meeting
The Board voted to name the Upper Gymatorium at Ocoee Middle School in honor of longtime educator, Ron Spangler for his years of service. The Board also voted on the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 School Calendars. The Calendars are available online at bradleyschools.org. It was also announced that the Pie Center...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Celebrate Recent Achievements Of Black Creek And Future Plans On Aetna Mountain
Local leaders from around the region gathered to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road that has literally paved the future of Aetna Mountain – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek. The first phase of mountaintop development, known as...
theutcecho.com
The Passing of Dr. David Sachsman
Thursday, October 6, 2022, Jerold Hale shared the devastating news of the passing of Dr. David Sachsman to the University. Sachsman joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1991, and for the past 30 years has been a very well respected member of the Communication Department. Dr. Felicia McGhee,...
WDEF
Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
mymix1041.com
The Caring Place – Groundbreaking & Coat Drive
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Corrine Freeman with The Caring Place. The Caring Place offers many resource connections for individuals who are facing challenges, and every year they partners with businesses in the community for their annual coat drive. Corrine talked about dropping off gently used jackets, scarfs, and gloves at local businesses that have a drop-off box.
theutcecho.com
UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run
In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Unveils Permanent Supportive Housing Proposal For Revitalization Of Derelict Airport Inn
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday asked the City Council to support a plan to revitalize a dilapidated motel to support more than 70 new units of permanent supportive housing. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel, formerly the Airport Inn, which once rezoned will transform from a community nuisance...
eastridgenewsonline.com
City of East Ridge Buying Gas out of State?
The City of East Ridge has been fortunate in being one of three cities in the State of Tennessee to be approved for and receiving benefits from the state in regards to additional revenue from sales tax collected in the form our city receiving back 75 percent of the states portion of sales tax collected.
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
WTVCFOX
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
wutc.org
Make Music Happen With The Chattanooga Music Census
Chattanooga’s contributions to music can be found at the crossroads of genres. Its music scene shines bright in a constellation that spans from Nashville to Atlanta and points elsewhere, here in the Southeast - and beyond. The Chattanooga Music Census is a citywide initiative - launched a few days...
WDEF
Meigs resolution would ask TWRA to change their Silver Carp prevention plan
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The push to crack down on Asian carp at our two local dams goes before the Meigs County Commission this week. It’s a resolution to asking the TWRA to move their Silver Carp barrier replacement plan further upstream. Silver carp are the most common...
WTVC
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
701
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0