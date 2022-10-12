ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Board of Education Meeting

The Board voted to name the Upper Gymatorium at Ocoee Middle School in honor of longtime educator, Ron Spangler for his years of service. The Board also voted on the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 School Calendars. The Calendars are available online at bradleyschools.org. It was also announced that the Pie Center...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

The Passing of Dr. David Sachsman

Thursday, October 6, 2022, Jerold Hale shared the devastating news of the passing of Dr. David Sachsman to the University. Sachsman joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1991, and for the past 30 years has been a very well respected member of the Communication Department. Dr. Felicia McGhee,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
PLANetizen

Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

The Caring Place – Groundbreaking & Coat Drive

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Corrine Freeman with The Caring Place. The Caring Place offers many resource connections for individuals who are facing challenges, and every year they partners with businesses in the community for their annual coat drive. Corrine talked about dropping off gently used jackets, scarfs, and gloves at local businesses that have a drop-off box.
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run

In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Linus K12#Mhec
eastridgenewsonline.com

City of East Ridge Buying Gas out of State?

The City of East Ridge has been fortunate in being one of three cities in the State of Tennessee to be approved for and receiving benefits from the state in regards to additional revenue from sales tax collected in the form our city receiving back 75 percent of the states portion of sales tax collected.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wtva.com

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTVCFOX

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Make Music Happen With The Chattanooga Music Census

Chattanooga’s contributions to music can be found at the crossroads of genres. Its music scene shines bright in a constellation that spans from Nashville to Atlanta and points elsewhere, here in the Southeast - and beyond. The Chattanooga Music Census is a citywide initiative - launched a few days...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Haunted Hilltop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
701
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy