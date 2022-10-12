ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners Release Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Houston Astros

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Seattle Mariners announced their postseason roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Houston Astros, beginning Tuesday afternoon. The Mariners will use the exact same 26-man roster that they used for the American League Wild Card Series.

The Seattle Mariners released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the Houston Astros beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The Mariners' ALDS roster is the exact same crew as the group that traveled to Toronto over the weekend for the American League Wild Card Series.

The Mariners will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for their series against the Astros.

Catchers (3)

Curt Casali

Cal Raleigh

Luis Torrens

Infielders (7)

J.P. Crawford

Ty France

Adam Frazier

Dylan Moore

Carlos Santana

Eugenio Suarez

Abraham Toro

Outfielders (4)

Mitch Haniger

Jarred Kelenic

Julio Rodriguez

Taylor Trammell

Right-Handed Pitchers (10)

Matt Brash

Diego Castillo

Luis Castillo

Matt Festa

Logan Gilbert

George Kirby

Andres Munoz

Penn Murfee

Paul Sewald

Erik Swanson

Left-Handed Pitchers (2)

Matthew Boyd

Robbie Ray

The Mariners are hot off sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, completing a seven-run comeback for an improbable series-clinching 10-9 victory Saturday . It was their first playoff series win since 2001.

The Mariners open the ALDS Tuesday afternoon against the Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Logan Gilbert will pitch game one, as Luis Castillo is slated to pitch game two.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview !

