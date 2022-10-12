ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cynthia Tucker: We're clinging to climate myths, waiting for catastrophe

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kusiu_0iVMcsVA00

The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too.

Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an unprecedented number of storms rated Category 4 or higher, and they all qualify as “rapid intensification events,” according to climate scientists. In other words, the storms picked up power and speed quickly. A warmer ocean fuels cyclones and hurricanes. Melting glaciers have also made sea levels rise, increasing the dangers of storm surge.

There is a strange cognitive dissonance in the way that Americans view Ian’s destruction. We wonder at Mother Nature’s wrath, but most of us fail to acknowledge that she didn’t do this alone. She had a big assist from human activity.

Fossil fuels make a huge contribution to the global warming that is powering extreme weather events — from hurricanes on the coasts to drought and fires out West to flooding in Kentucky. Most of us watch the fires and floods on news footage with a combination of sorrow and awe but with little sense that our daily habits have helped to bring on these disasters.

We still demand cheap gasoline so we can drive as much as we like. Even politicians who know better — such as President Joe Biden — fret over fuel prices. Biden and fellows Democrats are newly worried because oil-producing nations, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, are planning to cut production, intentionally pushing up prices. That will put intense pressure on the Biden administration because Americans believe we have an inalienable right to cheap gas. (We seem to think there’s an amendment in the U.S. Constitution that says so.)

Biden has done more than any president before him to ameliorate and cope with the dire effects of climate change, pushing through Congress a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes billions for clean energy investments and to strengthen infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events.

But the bill is a mere drop in the ocean given the speed with which the planet is heating — and the reality that most of us are heedless about the dangers. Not only do we insist on driving huge, gas-guzzling vehicles, but we also flock to regions where we should no longer live. Coastal areas in Florida and South Carolina, for example, continue to be high-growth regions even though the hazards of living there are increasing.

Local leaders are well aware of the dangers. Officials in Charleston, for example, have plans to build a $1.1 billion sea wall to protect the low-lying city from storm surge. However, city leaders have also approved plans to build a 9,000-acre residential and commercial development that would locate half the homes in a flood plain, environmentalists point out. As Chris DeScherer, an environmental lawyer in Charleston, told The Washington Post, “It makes little sense to put another small city within the flood plain. Are we going to put a sea wall around that in a few years?”

Americans, especially, have grown accustomed to our conveniences and addicted to a certain way of life. We prioritize today’s comforts over tomorrow’s possible calamities, today’s ease over tomorrow’s emergencies.

As humans, we have difficulty assessing risks, particularly slow-moving disasters such as those brought on by climate change. As it happens, though, they are coming more quickly than they used to.

Many more people will die before we get around to any serious attempts to confront human-caused climate change. Let’s just hope it’s not too late by then.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

Froma Harrop: DeSantis right to vote against hurricane aid in 2013

“I sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Sandy and believe that those who purchased flood insurance should have their claims paid,” then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis said upon voting against a $9.7 billion aid package for Sandy’s victims in 2013. But, he went on, letting the program increase federal debt by that amount without spending cuts elsewhere “is not fiscally responsible.” DeSantis was not wrong. Today we can sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Ian and believe those who bought flood insurance should have their claims...
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Advance

Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise

October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
GAS PRICE
The Daily Advance

Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics

When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Daily Advance

Budd: Inflation raising ranks of 'persuadable' voters

EDENTON — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd said during a visit to Chowan County Thursday afternoon that rising inflation is making more voters “persuadable” who might not previously have considered voting for him. “I’m for an economy that helps everybody,” Budd said. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate blamed policies of President Joe Biden for severe inflation, and said his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley would vote “in lock-step” with Biden. ...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
The Daily Advance

Column: Reckless talk can lead to stochastic violence

Stochastic terrorism has become a buzzword on the internet. The word “stochastic” means random. The phrase refers to incendiary political speech that might motivate some random listener to commit an act of violence against a specific public official or a member of a political group. For example, President Biden has called his political adversaries “Ultra-MAGA Republicans,” who according to him, are a threat to democracy in America. He also called them “semi-fascists,” which is significant because there is a group of leftist thugs who call...
U.S. POLITICS
The Daily Advance

Editorial: Budd, Beasley debate referendum on Biden, Trump

Both Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd walked away claiming victory in Friday night’s U.S. Senate debate, but neither one really earned a “rubber stamp” of approval for their performance. It was the first — and likely the only — opportunity for North Carolinians to see the candidates debate one another in what has become an extremely close race. Instead of making a strong case for themselves, however, Budd and Beasley largely treated the debate as a referendum on each other. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Daily Advance

Column: Budd-Beasley debate abortion, border, inflation

Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley faced each other on Friday, Oct. 7th in the first and only debate of the campaign to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. C-SPAN has posted online an hour-long video of the North Carolina U.S. Senate debate, which was hosted by Spectrum News. Beasley’s campaign has focused on abortion access and health care costs. And Budd’s campaign has concentrated on inflation, crime and illegal immigration. ...
IMMIGRATION
The Daily Advance

John Hood: Violent crime went up, I think

Did violent crime go up in North Carolina last year? I think the answer is yes, though changes in the way the Federal Bureau of Investigation collects and aggregates crime data make it hard to say for sure. In 2020, 39,880 violent crimes were reported to the FBI. In 2021, that figure was 41,996 violent crimes, an increase of 5.3%. Our state’s population certainly didn’t grow by that much in 2021, thus our crime rate must have gone up. Right? ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cynthia Tucker
WausauPilot

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Russian strikes in Kyiv didn’t destroy Zelenskyy’s office...
MLB
The Daily Advance

Byron York: Republicans and bias in polls: It's complicated

Republicans always believe the polls are slanted against them. That belief has sometimes caused them to misread big political races. In 2012, for example, a significant number of Republicans convinced themselves that GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was actually going to defeat incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama. There was a lot of talk about “unskewing” the polls. Then Obama beat Romney handily. But there have also been some egregious examples of polling bias, or at least polling mistakes, in the years since Donald Trump entered...
ELECTIONS
The Daily Advance

Rob Schofield: Gerrymandering making stakes higher than they should be

North Carolina is a deeply “purple” state. That is to say it’s one where statewide elections between Republicans and Democrats tend to be very close. A classic example: The 2020 contest for state Supreme Court chief justice in which the incumbent Cheri Beasley (the current Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate) lost to Republican challenger Paul Newby (then an associate justice on the court) by 0.00007% — just 401 votes out of the almost 5.4 million cast. ...
U.S. POLITICS
The Daily Advance

Letter: Will we see another Cromwellian populist dictatorship?

Have you noticed? States across the country are scrambling to assure folks about the integrity of the upcoming elections. This is a baby-step in response to a gigantic effort to install a system of autocratic government where the people trust whatever the leader says, no matter what. The world has seen populist dictatorship before. It happened in England about the time of the great Puritan migration to America. The group...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasters#Americans
The Daily Advance

Senate hopefuls debate school bond, Medicaid expansion

Republican state Sen. Bobby Hanig and Democrat Valerie Jordan are competing in the Nov. 8 election for the Senate seat in the newly drawn 3rd District — a race that has huge statewide implications. Republicans need two seats in the Senate and three in the House to gain a super-majority in the General Assembly. A GOP super-majority would give the party the votes to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Advance

Column: Again, again, again and again

Again and again. Sandy Hook Elementary, Dec. 14, 2012. Hazard Community College, Jan. 15, 2013. Chicago State University, Jan. 16, 2013. Santa Monica College, June 7, 2013. North Panola High School, Aug. 23, 2013. Sparks Middle School, Oct. 21, 2013. Arapahoe High School, Dec. 13, 2013. Purdue University, Jan. 21, 2014. South Carolina State University, Jan. 24, 2014. Los Angeles Valley College, Jan. 25, 2014. Reynolds High School, June 10, 2014. Marysville Pilchuck High School, Oct. 24, 2014. Umpqua Community College, Oct. 1, 2015. Independence High School, Feb. 12, 2016. UCLA Los Angeles, June 1, 2016. Townville Elementary School, Sept....
EDUCATION
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy