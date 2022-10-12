ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment

A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy