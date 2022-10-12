A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO