Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Officials: New Bedford Bridge Construction Could Start in 2027
FAIRHAVEN — At the first public hearing on a $100 million project to build a new bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven, state transportation officials outlined a tentative project timeline that would see construction start in 2027. MassDOT officials on Monday told residents that the much-maligned 120-year-old landmark sees...
New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment
A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0