ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA
Q97.9

North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires

Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
CHARLEMONT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Rutland, MA
City
Barre, MA
City
Dartmouth, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022

My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Tribes#Lakota People#Massachusetts Museum#Commonwealth#Europeans#U S Census#African American#Native American#Asian#Hispanic#Associated Press Report#The Founders Museum#The Lakota Sioux#The Associated Press
WCVB

Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot

BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy