Rugby

Daily Mail

Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
The Independent

Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane

The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: BBC Sport pundits on 'game-changing' tournament

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. "Inspirational", "a game-changer" and "something very powerful"; we asked our pundits for their verdicts on the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England triumph would 'inspire' kids - Sam Tomkins

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 BST; live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. An England World Cup triumph on home...
TechRadar

How to watch Rugby League World Cup: live stream every fixture from anywhere

At long last, the planet's best teams at the 13-player version of rugby are set to go into battle, as the 16th Rugby League World Cup finally takes place in England. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 was, of course, originally planned to take place last October but postponed due to the pandemic. The tournament sees Australia looking to retain the title they won on home turf back in 2017. Here's how to watch a Rugby League World Cup live stream and see every fixture online, including ways to watch for free.
BBC

T20 World Cup: England well placed, but wary of the unknown

Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld once spoke of "known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns". As England concluded the serious part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in wet Canberra, ending as impressive 2-0 series victors over hosts and defending champions Australia, they have their own knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns.
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Siwan Lillicrap returns to captain Wales against New Zealand

Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes as they prepare to take on world champions New Zealand, with...
BBC

Rugby World Cup: England keep their cool before 'biggest pool game'

Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary. England face one of the toughest World Cup pool games there is against France on Saturday, but the record-breaking side is so...
The Associated Press

Short time for Australia to savor T20 World Cup title

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia goes into the Twenty20 World Cup tournament it will host as defending champions, an honor it’s hardly had time to savor since winning the title last November in Dubai. It’s been a difficult and disrupted last two years for the event because of...
BBC

Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Australia mount second-half comeback to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup

Scotland lost their second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of points in their pool and only one group stage game left to play.The team had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, whilst the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.Relief at full-time for the @WallaroosRugby 🦘They are on the board at #RWC2021 after a great comeback...
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
