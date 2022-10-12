Read full article on original website
Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand
The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
SkySports
Will Greenwood: Wasps, Worcester crisis 'enormously worrying', calls for Premiership Rugby and RFU to find connected solution
Will Greenwood has implored Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union to come together and find "a connected solution" for the future of English rugby following the financial crises experienced by Worcester and Wasps. Worcester Warriors had their relegation to the Championship confirmed by the RFU, a day after the...
Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane
The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: BBC Sport pundits on 'game-changing' tournament
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. "Inspirational", "a game-changer" and "something very powerful"; we asked our pundits for their verdicts on the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England triumph would 'inspire' kids - Sam Tomkins
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 BST; live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. An England World Cup triumph on home...
BBC
Wasps & Worcester: Premiership Rugby CEO Simon Massie-Taylor warns of 'no quick fix'
Premiership Rugby has outlined plans to reform the game in England with fewer clubs in the top flight and a more "integrated" Championship. Chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said a reduction from the current 13-team model would fit a longer-term view that "less is more". The financial demise of Worcester and...
TechRadar
How to watch Rugby League World Cup: live stream every fixture from anywhere
At long last, the planet's best teams at the 13-player version of rugby are set to go into battle, as the 16th Rugby League World Cup finally takes place in England. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 was, of course, originally planned to take place last October but postponed due to the pandemic. The tournament sees Australia looking to retain the title they won on home turf back in 2017. Here's how to watch a Rugby League World Cup live stream and see every fixture online, including ways to watch for free.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England well placed, but wary of the unknown
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld once spoke of "known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns". As England concluded the serious part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in wet Canberra, ending as impressive 2-0 series victors over hosts and defending champions Australia, they have their own knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Siwan Lillicrap returns to captain Wales against New Zealand
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes as they prepare to take on world champions New Zealand, with...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England keep their cool before 'biggest pool game'
Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary. England face one of the toughest World Cup pool games there is against France on Saturday, but the record-breaking side is so...
Short time for Australia to savor T20 World Cup title
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia goes into the Twenty20 World Cup tournament it will host as defending champions, an honor it’s hardly had time to savor since winning the title last November in Dubai. It’s been a difficult and disrupted last two years for the event because of...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win
England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
Australia mount second-half comeback to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup
Scotland lost their second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of points in their pool and only one group stage game left to play.The team had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, whilst the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.Relief at full-time for the @WallaroosRugby 🦘They are on the board at #RWC2021 after a great comeback...
BBC
Nick Williams: Former Cardiff and Ulster number eight thanks medics after cardiac arrest
Former Cardiff and Ulster number eight Nick Williams has thanked medics for helping save his life. Williams suffered a cardiac arrest and has been recovering in hospital. The 38-year-old has been working as a BBC Radio Wales summariser, having retired from playing in August 2020. "To my superhero Jase, the...
Champions Day 2022: horse racing updates from Ascot – live
Join our team for updates from Saturday’s card, with Baaeed’s farewell race due in the Champion Stakes at 4pm
Soccer-England's Walker confident of recovering in time for World Cup
(Reuters) - Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said he is confident he will fully recover from a groin surgery in time to be available for selection in the England squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
BBC
Glasgow Warriors: Visa prevents Franco Smith leading side against Sharks in homeland
United Rugby Championship: Cell C Sharks v Glasgow Warriors. Venue: King's Park, Durban Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 15.05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Franco Smith will miss Glasgow Warriors' match against Sharks on Saturday after being unable to return to his...
ESPN
GB relay sprinter CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after doping ban - UK Athletics director
UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said CJ Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban expires but added that it would be hard for the sprinter to return to Britain's 4x100m team. Ujah was provisionally suspended after prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23 were detected in his...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Self-entitled' - Sydney Roosters slammed by Football Australia official over Allianz Stadium sign
Sydney Roosters have been accused of being 'self-entitled' and having 'an inflated sense of importance' by a Football Australia official after a spat over a sign at the new Allianz Stadium. Prior to their first match in the new venue last weekend, Sydney FC erected a tarpaulin over an illuminated...
