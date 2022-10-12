ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
Yahoo!

FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

Global stock markets had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday after initially slumping into the red, and then dramatically recovering, after US inflation came in above expectations for September. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) ended almost 0.4% higher on the day, making up some of its losses after plunging to...
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold in tight range as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

Gold prices flitted in a tight range on Thursday as market participants maintained a cautious stance ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices flitted in a tight range on Thursday as...
NBC Chicago

Young, Wealthy Investors Are Flocking to Alternative Investments, Study Shows. What to Know Before Adding to Your Portfolio

Some 75% of high-net-worth investors between the ages of 21 and 42 don't expect "above-average returns" solely from traditional stocks and bonds, a study shows. As a result, 80% of young investors are turning to so-called alternative investments, which fall outside of traditional asset classes. Younger, wealthy investors are looking...
The Associated Press

UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the Conservative government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. Prime Minister Liz Truss came under more pressure from her Conservative Party to abandon the tax-cutting economic package that sparked the market instability. Tory lawmaker Mel Stride, who heads the House of Commons Treasury Committee, said only a “clear change in tack” from the government would reassure the markets. The pound currency sank against the dollar again and the cost of government borrowing rose after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey confirmed that a program to buy government bonds, introduced last month to stabilize financial markets, will end Friday as scheduled. “My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” Bailey said late Tuesday in Washington, where he is attending the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance.
Markets Insider

As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market

Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
Daily Mail

Wall Street rollercoaster: Dow erases 500 point loss following grim inflation report and SURGES 800 points in wild trading session

Wall Street stocks swung wildly on Thursday, erasing steep early losses caused by grim inflation figures in the latest set of rollercoaster moves to rock financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial average ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8 percent, after earlier plunging more than 500 points, marking Wall Street's biggest one-day reversal in years.
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
invezz.com

Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data

Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
