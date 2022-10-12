Read full article on original website
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Frugality of Arthur Gmeiner
In the world of throwing things away, the Wellsboro Art Club has challenged us through its new exhibit, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. If you haven’t stopped by, we will encourage you to go and take your family too!. There is another reason to go before October 23rd, and that...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21
The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
thehomepagenetwork.com
First Runner Up Outstanding Young Women 2023 – Gracie Fitch
CANTON – Sunday, September 24th in Towanda PA the Bradford Sullivan Outstanding Young Women of the Year 2023 competition took place. Nineteen senior girls competed in five categories: Scholarship and Achievement, Interview, Performing Arts, Aerobics and Fitness, and Presence and Presentation. Canton’s very own Gracie Fitch finished first in Scholastic and Achievement and First Runner Up overall. Gracie earned over $3,000 in scholarships to put towards her future academic career.
Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
thehomepagenetwork.com
THE HISTORY CENTER IN MANSFIELD CELEBRATES 10 YEARS ON SATURDAY!
The History Center and the Museum of Us in Mansfield will be celebrating 10 years of bringing local history to life on Saturday, October 15th with an open house. Everyone is invited to stop in at 61 North Main Street between 2:00 and 4:00 to help celebrate this exciting milestone!
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 3 to 9
During the week of Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, the Owego Police Department had 97 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. An investigation into a theft on Spencer Avenue led to the arrest of a Tioga man. Shane M. Hildebrandt was...
Structure fire destroys home in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire destroyed a home in Elmira Tuesday evening, the Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Sincock calling it “unlivable,” following the blaze. Reports of the fire came in around 7:00 p.m. According to Sincock, the fire started in the second-floor hallway of 1050 Magee St. and spread across the top floor […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery
Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
Renewed efforts to solve cold case in Union County
NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — If you live in north-central Pennsylvania, chances are you've seen his picture — 2-year-old Corey Edkin went missing 36 years ago, and his family still has no answers. "I had heard bits and pieces about the rumors and what may have happened," Whitney Trump...
Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
Williamsport Water Authority provides clarification on new stormwater fee
Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting. The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system. ...
Reward available for information on the 2020 death of Richard Seeley
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County
Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
wellsvillesun.com
Student removed from Wellsville today after weapon and ammunition found in car
Wellsville Secondary school “Shelter-in-Place” has ended. Wellsville school officials just notified the community and parents that this morning students in the secondary school were told to “shelter-in-place.” after an administrator saw a weapon with ammunition in a vehicle on school property. Police responded, took possession of...
wesb.com
School Bus Driver Threatened by Two Coudersport Women
A school bus driver from Port Allegany was confronted and threatened by two women from Coudersport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 68-year-old Dennis Bechtel was driving a school bus with a child on board Thursday afternoon when 39-year-old Geromia Schoonover ran into the roadway in front of the bus to stop it. She and 33-year-old Kylie Schoonover then approached the vehicle’s doors and started shouting obscenities at the victim.
Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
Three vehicle crash snarls traffic in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A three vehicle crash tied up a major intersection in Montoursville Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses say the white Jeep ran the light, clipped the bus and hit the black Nissan, and then rolled. There appear to be no major injuries. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear up the scene.
Comments / 0