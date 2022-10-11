Read full article on original website
WIFR
The Comeback Kids: Dr. John Ha
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. John Ha is no stranger to the Rockford area after growing up in his dad’s tae kwon do academy. But instead of kicking moves, he’s now performing potentially lifesaving ones as a specialist at the Rockford Pain Center. Treating pain is part of...
WIFR
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
Rockford’s Unofficial Ranking Of Shopping Carts
A good cart can really make or break a shopping experience. We all know that some places in town have FAR superior shopping carts than others. This isn't an endorsement of the establishment, just me ranking my shopping cart experience around town. There will be plenty of places left off...
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
WIFR
Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era. Broadway Florist opened in 1929 on Broadway in Rockford. It was there until eight years ago when the current owner moved it to Maray Drive. Now the business that has blossomed for so long in the stateline makes the difficult decision to close.
WIFR
Orangeville missing steer found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
rockrivercurrent.com
Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford listed among America’s 51 most romantic places
ROCKFORD — Want to visit one of the most romantic places in the country? You don’t have to go far, according to a new list from Travel + Leisure magazine. The magazine included Nicholas Conservatory among its 51 most romantic locations in the United States. In an article...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident This Afternoon Off 11th Street
Harlem stuns Belvidere North, hand’s Blue Thunder their first loss
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s not easy to run the table in the NIC-10 in football. The Belvidere North Blue Thunder found that out Friday night when they suffered their first loss in week eight to the Harlem Huskies 21-17. The Huskies were coming off a 49-14 loss to Boylan only six days ago. But they […]
rockrivercurrent.com
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023
BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Freeport, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Byron romps over the Dixon Dukes
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It might have been the Byron Tigers’ most impressive win so far this season. They throttled a Dixon Dukes team that entered the game with a 5-2 record. The final score Friday night was 49-14. The Tigers have won six straight games to improve to 6-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
rockfordscanner.com
ATTENTION AVIATION/MILITARY FANS : Catch UH-60 Blackhawks in action!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car
What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
A Large Section of One Major Rockford Road Will Be Completely Shut Down This Week
I apologize for being the bearer of bad news, but if driving on Mulford Rd. is a regular part of your daily commute, prepare yourself for some traffic headaches over the next few weeks in Rockford. Illinois Construction Season Isn't Over Yet. Besides enjoying local apple orchards, changing leaves, and...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
