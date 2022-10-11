ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

The Comeback Kids: Dr. John Ha

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. John Ha is no stranger to the Rockford area after growing up in his dad’s tae kwon do academy. But instead of kicking moves, he’s now performing potentially lifesaving ones as a specialist at the Rockford Pain Center. Treating pain is part of...
WIFR

Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
97ZOK

Rockford’s Unofficial Ranking Of Shopping Carts

A good cart can really make or break a shopping experience. We all know that some places in town have FAR superior shopping carts than others. This isn't an endorsement of the establishment, just me ranking my shopping cart experience around town. There will be plenty of places left off...
97ZOK

Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store

If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
WIFR

Rockford floral shop to close its doors after 90+ years in business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era. Broadway Florist opened in 1929 on Broadway in Rockford. It was there until eight years ago when the current owner moved it to Maray Drive. Now the business that has blossomed for so long in the stateline makes the difficult decision to close.
WIFR

Orangeville missing steer found

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After just over a week of searching, a missing steer in Orangeville has been finally found. Rocky initially went missing on October 2. While he was being unloaded, he was spooked and ran off. He was supposed to be raised by 10-year-old Jesse, who competes in...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident This Afternoon Off 11th Street

We provide our fans with informative entertainment.
rockrivercurrent.com

More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website.
High School Soccer PRO

Freeport, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron romps over the Dixon Dukes

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It might have been the Byron Tigers’ most impressive win so far this season. They throttled a Dixon Dukes team that entered the game with a 5-2 record. The final score Friday night was 49-14. The Tigers have won six straight games to improve to 6-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
rockfordscanner.com

ATTENTION AVIATION/MILITARY FANS : Catch UH-60 Blackhawks in action!

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment.
97ZOK

Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL

