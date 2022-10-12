ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

thehomepagenetwork.com

The Frugality of Arthur Gmeiner

In the world of throwing things away, the Wellsboro Art Club has challenged us through its new exhibit, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. If you haven’t stopped by, we will encourage you to go and take your family too!. There is another reason to go before October 23rd, and that...
WELLSBORO, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

HPN News Update – October 13, 2022

A benefit for Second Chance raises over $2000, Bradford-Sullivan County Outstanding Young Woman 2023 has been awarded, and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association begins their 74th season. This is the news and information impacting our region, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Johnathan Morgan. Video Editing:...
WELLSBORO, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21

The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

First Runner Up Outstanding Young Women 2023 – Gracie Fitch

CANTON – Sunday, September 24th in Towanda PA the Bradford Sullivan Outstanding Young Women of the Year 2023 competition took place. Nineteen senior girls competed in five categories: Scholarship and Achievement, Interview, Performing Arts, Aerobics and Fitness, and Presence and Presentation. Canton’s very own Gracie Fitch finished first in Scholastic and Achievement and First Runner Up overall. Gracie earned over $3,000 in scholarships to put towards her future academic career.
CANTON, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

THE HISTORY CENTER IN MANSFIELD CELEBRATES 10 YEARS ON SATURDAY!

The History Center and the Museum of Us in Mansfield will be celebrating 10 years of bringing local history to life on Saturday, October 15th with an open house. Everyone is invited to stop in at 61 North Main Street between 2:00 and 4:00 to help celebrate this exciting milestone!
MANSFIELD, PA
WBRE

Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
LEWISBURG, PA
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
City
Wellsboro, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 3 to 9

During the week of Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, the Owego Police Department had 97 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. An investigation into a theft on Spencer Avenue led to the arrest of a Tioga man. Shane M. Hildebrandt was...
OWEGO, NY
Newswatch 16

Restaurant reopens after fire

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you've never been to the Forest House Hotel, you might think this is just an average Monday lunch hour. But this week is significant for the restaurant near Mifflinburg. It's one of the first days the Forest House Hotel has been open in over a year.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

October rabies clinics in Steuben County

(WETM) — Anybody looking to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccinations can visit these clinics throughout Steuben County. The Steuben County Public Health Department says that when taking your pets to be vaccinated, cats must be confined and dogs must be leashed. Owners should bring proof of prior vaccination for their pets […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police and Court News

Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County

Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA

