The Frugality of Arthur Gmeiner
In the world of throwing things away, the Wellsboro Art Club has challenged us through its new exhibit, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. If you haven’t stopped by, we will encourage you to go and take your family too!. There is another reason to go before October 23rd, and that...
HPN News Update – October 13, 2022
A benefit for Second Chance raises over $2000, Bradford-Sullivan County Outstanding Young Woman 2023 has been awarded, and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association begins their 74th season. This is the news and information impacting our region, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Johnathan Morgan. Video Editing:...
Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21
The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
First Runner Up Outstanding Young Women 2023 – Gracie Fitch
CANTON – Sunday, September 24th in Towanda PA the Bradford Sullivan Outstanding Young Women of the Year 2023 competition took place. Nineteen senior girls competed in five categories: Scholarship and Achievement, Interview, Performing Arts, Aerobics and Fitness, and Presence and Presentation. Canton’s very own Gracie Fitch finished first in Scholastic and Achievement and First Runner Up overall. Gracie earned over $3,000 in scholarships to put towards her future academic career.
THE HISTORY CENTER IN MANSFIELD CELEBRATES 10 YEARS ON SATURDAY!
The History Center and the Museum of Us in Mansfield will be celebrating 10 years of bringing local history to life on Saturday, October 15th with an open house. Everyone is invited to stop in at 61 North Main Street between 2:00 and 4:00 to help celebrate this exciting milestone!
Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery
Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
Chemung County Nursing Facility to celebrate 100-year-old residents
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Nursing Facility has announced an event that will celebrate nine Chemung County residents who are 100 years or older. The event is named the “Celebration of the Century.” It will take place on October 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. The […]
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
Owego Police Blotter: October 3 to 9
During the week of Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, the Owego Police Department had 97 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. An investigation into a theft on Spencer Avenue led to the arrest of a Tioga man. Shane M. Hildebrandt was...
Restaurant reopens after fire
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you've never been to the Forest House Hotel, you might think this is just an average Monday lunch hour. But this week is significant for the restaurant near Mifflinburg. It's one of the first days the Forest House Hotel has been open in over a year.
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
Jones Pond Campground closes the summer season out with over $10,000 to the SPCA
Angelica – There is no better way to close out our season than by dropping off a check to the SPCA of Allegany County in the amount of $10,700. This amount represents funds raised at various events throughout the season by our campers. Our four legged friends thank you as do we. This truly is the best part of our jobs.
October rabies clinics in Steuben County
(WETM) — Anybody looking to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccinations can visit these clinics throughout Steuben County. The Steuben County Public Health Department says that when taking your pets to be vaccinated, cats must be confined and dogs must be leashed. Owners should bring proof of prior vaccination for their pets […]
Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
O’Grady provides the facts on the Thursday weapons arrest at Wellsville Secondary
Wellsville Chief of Police clarifies charges and addresses social media reaction. • Trenton Jefferds is a student at Wellsville Secondary School. • He parks his vehicle in a parking lot owned by the Village but leased or under the School’s control. • He took a .223 rifle to the...
Regional Police and Court News
Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County
Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
