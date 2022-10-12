Read full article on original website
svinews.com
(Video) – Cokeville Panthers Football @ Thermopolis
The Cokeville Panthers look to pick up another win in the 2A West as they take on the Bobcats in a Friday afternoon game. Join Aaron Feeley (@AaronFeeley) here on SVI-3 and on The Wave. Kick-off is schedule for 4 pm. (A previous scheduled time of 2 pm has been moved to 4 pm)
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
WATCH: Idiot Parents Put Child’s Life In Danger
We just posted a video, yesterday, of a Wyoming woman getting stabbed by a buck - RIGHT IN THE BELLY! She has multiple holes in her gut that she is hospitalized for. The very next day I see this video of a young girl feeding some bucks on a trail.
svinews.com
TEXT-IN TOPIC RESPONSES: Do ballet boxes need to go?
On Friday, Wyoming’s Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred sent a letter to county clerk’s asking them to consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Currently seven of the 23 counties in the state offer drop boxes for absentee ballots. Lincoln County is not one of the seven.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police say man had gun at Ben Lomond High School during fight
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he had a gun with him during a fight at Ben Lomond High School. Ogden City police say Dezmon Angel Martinez was captured on video during an Oct. 3 fight between students and a non-student, according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.
airwaysmag.com
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes
DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
realtybiznews.com
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars
Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
kjzz.com
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald's knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald's, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
svinews.com
Lower Valley Energy and state agencies working to solve employee housing quandaries
◆ Housing prices turning people away from region. Housing continues to be a big issue for many whether it’s a matter of cost or availability. Recently a story by the Jackson Hole News & Guide through the Wyoming News Exchange highlighted the issue as it pertained to vital state employees such as state troopers and snow plow operators.
