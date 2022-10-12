Read full article on original website
Hounds post 70 on J-M
After a heartbreaking loss to Carmichaels last week, Monessen knew it had to regroup and go back to the style of play it’s accustomed to on the football field. Monessen had to be … Monessen. The Greyhounds garnered a pair of special teams touchdowns for an early spark, then collected 430 yards on offense and forced four turnovers in a 70-30 rout of Jefferson-Morgan Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA piles up points in rout of Mt. Pleasant
Belle Vernon Area started seven of its eight first-half drives deep in Mt. Pleasant territory and Quinton Martin scored five first-half touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes Friday as the Leopards routed visiting Mt. Pleasant, 55-7. The Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup took place on The Beach at James Weir Stadium.
monvalleyindependent.com
Leps fall just short of WPIAL title
For the first time in program history, the Belle Vernon Area golf team played in a WPIAL team championship. And it’s one the Leopards will never forget. With a flair for the dramatic, the Leopards and Sewickley Academy needed an extra hole to determine the winner after finishing with team scores of 411.
monvalleyindependent.com
Serra Catholic’s win streak hits 7
Serra Catholic football coach Jose Regus might have witnessed a better season a year ago when the Eagles won a WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA title game, but he appears to be enjoying 2022 just the same. Maybe more. To read the rest of the story, please see...
Frazier overcomes loss in first set to defeat Carmichaels
Frazier experienced its share of adversity Thursday night. The Commodores found themselves on the ropes against Carmichaels for the second time this season as they let a late four-point advantage slip away in the first set. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon...
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA golfers second in WPIAL
The Belle Vernon Area golf team finished as WPIAL runner-up after a one-hole playoff decided the Class 2A team championship Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Posing with their trophy are, from left, Seth Tomalski, Jordan Mocello, Mark Toth, Patrick Bush, Rogan Maloney and Jack Edwards.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jaguars avenge early-season loss to Warriors
Natalie Lamenza let go of a shot that sailed toward a wide open net in the opening minutes of a game against Elizabeth Forward on Sept. 19. The Thomas Jefferson junior had every intention of giving her team an early advantage, but had to settle for seeing the ball ring off the left post and away.
monvalleyindependent.com
George ‘Larry’ Pierce
George “Larry” Pierce, 77, of Fallowfield Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Jefferson Regional Hospital. A son of the late John and Helen Corbitt Pierce and stepmom, Ethel Joanne Pierce, he was born in Pricedale on July 5, 1945. George was employed as a Pennsylvania state trooper, retiring from the Belle Vernon barracks in 1992. A U.S. Navy veteran, Larry served on the USS America in the 1960s. He enjoyed watching Duke basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing cards at the French club in North Charleroi. He enjoyed gambling in Biloxi, Miss., and traveling with his wife to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Sowers) Pierce; three sons, Larry (Cindy) Pierce of Charleroi, Robert Pierce of Port Orange, Fla., and James (Kelly) Pierce of Donora; two step-children, Tricia (Josh) Payne of Fallowfield Township and Stephen (Jessica) Sowers of Smithton; eight grandchildren, Erica Pierce, Larry John Pierce, Sabrina (Thatcher) Pentz, Corey Pierce, James “JJ” Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Tyler Ulens and Adam (Caitlin) Ulens; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Pierce, Alexander Pierce, Illiana Pierce and Penny Pentz. In addition to his parents and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Pierce, in 2021. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Christa Malinak and staff, Dr. Brian Thomas and staff at Jefferson Oncology and Dr. Gunj Patel and staff of the Jefferson Radiation department. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson Hospital oncology, www.support AHN.org. To donate, choose Jefferson and then add oncology.
Bruce Boyd Zavarello
Bruce Boyd Zavarello, 69, of Aliquippa, formerly of Monongahela, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital. Born Nov. 25, 1952, in Monongahela to the late Albert and Betty (Boyd) Zavarello, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newton and Ruth (Chattaway) Boyd. A 1970 graduate of Monongahela High School, he began working at the Mathies and Maple Creek Mines, where he continued working for 35 years until their closing in 2005. Protestant by faith, Bruce was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Washington/Greene County Caravan No. 2 of Syria Shriners. He was proud to be an active member of his high school reunion committee, especially with his long-time friends, Donn Atkins and Scott Frederick. He was a former Monongahela firefighter and an EMT at Tri-Community Ambulance in Monongahela. Bruce also enjoyed his time bird watching with his close friend and family, Virginia Voegler, and was an avid Three Stooges fan. He was a true “gentleman and scholar” in every sense. He is survived by his fiancée, Niva DiTommaso of Aliquippa; a daughter, Audrey Zavarello and her fiancé, David Garrett of New Eagle; his former wife and friend, Dorene (Appolonia) Zavarello of New Eagle; a sister, Maria Zavarello of Bethesda, Md.; his nephew, Alexander Kristobek (Kate); and Niva’s brother, Anthony (Linda) DiTommaso and family of Philadelphia. At Bruce’s request, services were private. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charleroi to keep Big’s
Big’s Sanitation will continue to be the refuse hauler in Charleroi through 2025. Charleroi Borough Council recently put the service out for bid, though only one company — the borough’s current refuse hauler, Big’s Sanitation — submitted an offer for the service. Big’s has handled refuse service in the borough since 2017 and has extended that service through option years until the current recently expired.
monvalleyindependent.com
Alfred G. Bennett
Alfred G. Bennett, 83, of Monessen, died peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Donnell House, Washington. He was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Monessen, the son of the late Michael Bennett and Anna (Dudas) Druash. A member of Epiphany of our Lord Church, the former St. Leonard’s Church, he also was a member of boilermakers Unions Local 906 and Local 154. He was retired from Babcock & Wilcox, where he worked as a welder. Al (AK) loved the outdoors and nature. He was an avid bird watcher and he would go hiking, fishing, kayaking and enjoyed spending time at Big Bear Lake with his family and friends. He adored his grand-dog, Riley, but most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Al brought joy and happiness to every person, animal and thing that crossed his path. Surviving him are his loving wife, Patricia (Tylka) Bennett; a son, Timothy Bennett, of Delaware; two daughters, Tammy Bennett of Washington and Tricia (Rick) Reese of Monongahela; granddaughter, Tiffany (Michael) Smith of Monongahela; great-granddaughter, Lilianna Smith; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Bennett and Mike Druash; and two sisters, Elizabeth Crabb and Marlene Ezzo. A private funeral service was held at Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Bid accepted for demolition project
Westmoreland County’s redevelopment authority has accepted a bid to demolish the former Fifth Street Hotel in Monessen, and work on that project could begin as soon as next week. The authority also aims to go out to bid next week on the former Valley Independent office building on Sixth Street that began to collapse in on itself at the beginning of September, Mayor Ron Mozer said at this week’s council meeting.
Shirley Ann Amprim Monessen
Shirley Ann Amprim, 87, of Monessen, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Mon Val-ley Care Center, Monongahela. She was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in West Newton, the daughter of the late William and Ann Fujaros Slatosky. She was a member of Epiphany of our Lord Church and a 1952 graduate of West Newton High School. Surviving are her four sons, John W. (Sharrie) Amprim of Rostraver Township, Richard Amprim of Monessen, Anthony (Debbie) Amprim of Greensburg and Sean Amprim of Monessen; daughter, Linda Amprim of Monongahela; brother, John (Nancy) Slatosky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amprim; a daughter, Lauri Amprim; and two brothers, William and Ronald Slatosky. A private funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Richard J. Andrucci – Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles
Richard J. Andrucci, 83, of Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. “Mr. Unbelievable,” as he is fondly known, was the devoted husband of 57 years to Martha Kay (Peters) Andrucci; beloved father of Gina (Dino) Piccolino of North Versailles and Richard (Pamela) Andrucci of Monroeville; stepfather of Deborah (Bruce) Becker of Jeffersonville, Pa., and Ronald (Christie) Frye Jr. of Monroeville; adored Pappy of Kristen Spearman, Tara (Bruno) Vieira, Gabriella Piccolino, Julia Piccolino, Ryan Frye, and Jordan (Casey) Frye; and brother of Eleanor (late Saverio) Cappuccio. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Richard was born on May 16, 1939, to the late Angelo and Emanuella (Capuano) Andrucci. He was a 1956 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, earned an associate degree from Pitt, proudly served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for six years and found his niche as a salesman in various industries before working as a realtor for Crawford Realty Company, then Howard Hanna for over 30 years. He found joy in his role as “Uber Pappy” for his granddaughters and their friends — taking them home from school and driving them to and from events. This led him to work as a van driver and monitor for Allegheny Transportation Service. Rich had a natural gift of meeting strangers and coming away with new friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with the love of his life, Kay, visiting with his family and friends and watching his granddaughters play volleyball. Rich’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful nurses, doctors and all those who took care of him at UPMC Mercy, the Rehabilitation Institute of Pittsburgh at UPMC Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC East, and Canterbury Place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to donation.upmc.com for the UPMC Mercy Hospital Nursing Fund. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. James Church — Saint Mary Magdalene Parish, with the Rev. Thomas J. Burke as celebrant. The funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at https://fb.me/e/2nfhUulha. Please visit us at https://www.jobefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bob’s Tavern shut down
The Washington County Court of Common Pleas has granted an emergency temporary and preliminary injunction against Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, where a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Herman Sams – Rostraver Township
Herman Sams, 92, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills, Pa. He was born on May 17, 1930, a son of Worley and Geraldine Sams of Whitsett. He was one of twelve children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Sams; brothers, Manuel Sams, Kenny Sams and George Sams; and sisters, Ravena Mutich and Dolores Myers. Herman is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Musiak (Mark); beloved grandson, Jarrod Musiak; Gene Sams (Lucille), Alvin Sams (Marge), Denny Sams (Patty); sisters, Marilyn Santori (Randy), Vicki Lantz, Mary Secrist; close friend, Donna Chontos; and many nieces and nephews. In his early days, Herman loved playing baseball and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of VFW Post 7023 in Perryopolis and was employed at Westinghouse, Waltz Mill site. After his retirement in 1990 he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandson and best furry friend, Corky. Herman’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Michael Beckley officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Perry Glenn Sellman – Perryopolis, Perry Township
Perry Glenn Sellman, 94, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, died peacefully in his home surrounded by friends on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Born in Donora on Jan. 9, 1928, he was the son of the late P.G. and Eleanor Coulson Sellman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Muriel Jones Sellman. After graduating from Rostraver High School in 1945, Perry served in the United State Marine Corps as a basic engineer and truck driver and was part of the China Marines. Upon discharge, Perry worked as an engine-lathe operator at American Steel & Wire Co. in Donora. Upon retiring from the mill, Perry raised cattle, later opening a horse boarding stable, where his boarders became his friends and family. Perry and his wife, Muriel, never met a stranger! Perry was a member of the Tri-County Lodge No. 252 F&AM Donora. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt and Pastor Lee officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. A masonic funeral service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela: Hanging jack-o’-lanterns reflect Halloween spirit
If you’ve walked through downtown Monongahela during the week leading up to Halloween, perhaps you’ve noticed an orange glow on Main Street. For the last seven years, the Monongahela Main Street Program has hung jack-o’-lanterns carved by residents from the telephone poles along the city corridor. To...
monvalleyindependent.com
Pleasant Hills Middle School kicks off annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Pleasant Hills Middle School’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Tuesday to provide food for those in need in the local communities. The food drive has been a tradition for more than 20 years for Pleasant Hills students, staff and the community. Approximately 12,000 pounds of food was...
monvalleyindependent.com
Kenneth J. Kvartek – Canonsburg
Kenneth J. Kvartek, 80, of Canonsburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home. Born in Ellsworth on March 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Mihalek Kvartek. Kenneth was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Komatsu in Washington, formerly Joy Manufacturing. On Nov. 11, 1978, he married Elizabeth Betty Ann Shepelak at Holy Ghost Byzantine Church in Charleroi, with the Rev. Andrew Chura presiding. Kenneth and his wife, Betty Ann, had the opportunity to travel Eastern Europe several times to visit all the towns of his family’s ancestors. Besides his wife, he is also survived by his sister, Kathryn (Thomas) Yurchick of Ellsworth; a nephew, Thomas Yurchick of Ellsworth; and a brother-in-law, Milan Shepelak of Mapleview. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES INC., 405 Main St., Bentleyville, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen Wahal presiding. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
