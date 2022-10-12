Richard J. Andrucci, 83, of Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. “Mr. Unbelievable,” as he is fondly known, was the devoted husband of 57 years to Martha Kay (Peters) Andrucci; beloved father of Gina (Dino) Piccolino of North Versailles and Richard (Pamela) Andrucci of Monroeville; stepfather of Deborah (Bruce) Becker of Jeffersonville, Pa., and Ronald (Christie) Frye Jr. of Monroeville; adored Pappy of Kristen Spearman, Tara (Bruno) Vieira, Gabriella Piccolino, Julia Piccolino, Ryan Frye, and Jordan (Casey) Frye; and brother of Eleanor (late Saverio) Cappuccio. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Richard was born on May 16, 1939, to the late Angelo and Emanuella (Capuano) Andrucci. He was a 1956 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, earned an associate degree from Pitt, proudly served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for six years and found his niche as a salesman in various industries before working as a realtor for Crawford Realty Company, then Howard Hanna for over 30 years. He found joy in his role as “Uber Pappy” for his granddaughters and their friends — taking them home from school and driving them to and from events. This led him to work as a van driver and monitor for Allegheny Transportation Service. Rich had a natural gift of meeting strangers and coming away with new friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with the love of his life, Kay, visiting with his family and friends and watching his granddaughters play volleyball. Rich’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful nurses, doctors and all those who took care of him at UPMC Mercy, the Rehabilitation Institute of Pittsburgh at UPMC Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC East, and Canterbury Place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to donation.upmc.com for the UPMC Mercy Hospital Nursing Fund. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. James Church — Saint Mary Magdalene Parish, with the Rev. Thomas J. Burke as celebrant. The funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at https://fb.me/e/2nfhUulha. Please visit us at https://www.jobefuneralhome.com for online condolences.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO