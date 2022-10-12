ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, ID

Highland, Aberdeen both rise in latest HS FB media poll

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

The latest high school football media poll is here, and in this one, we see several results reflected. Highland rallied for an upset win over Rigby, and Aberdeen blanked previous top seed North Fremont, and both teams rose in their respective classifications.

Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped out of the 4A rankings and Bear Lake rose one spot in 2A.

Here is the full poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (11) 7-0 59 2

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 6-1 47 1

3. Eagle 5-2 28 —

4. Rigby 5-2 24 3

5. Highland 4-3 13 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Mountain View 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 7-0 57 1

2. Skyline (1) 5-2 46 2

3. Minico 7-1 38 3

4. Sandpoint 3-3 16 —

5. Twin Falls 6-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 5, Blackfoot 3, Emmett 3, Shelley 2, Canyon Ridge 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 6-0 57 1

2. Homedale (3) 6-1 51 2

3. Weiser 6-1 29 3

4. South Fremont 6-1 25 5

5. Teton 6-1 11 4

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 4, Buhl 2, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (3) 5-1 47 2

2. Bear Lake (5) 5-1 46 3

3. Aberdeen (2) 5-1 39 t-4

4. North Fremont (2) 5-1 35 1

5. Melba 6-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 5-1 60 1

2. Raft River 5-1 48 2

3. Kamiah 6-1 31 3

4. Butte County 4-1 20 4

5. Grace 5-1 11 —

Others receiving votes: Carey 5, Notus 3, Murtaugh 1, Logos 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Dietrich 6-0 46 3

3. Castleford 5-1 33 2

4. Camas County 5-1 22 4

5. Council 5-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 9.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello capitalizes on Preston turnovers in 41-21 district win

For the second straight week, Preston moved the ball pretty well against a district opponent, but once again turnovers loomed large. Preston turned the ball over three times in the first half — all on promising drives — and that was ultimately the biggest difference in Pocatello's 41-21 win Friday night in an important 4A District 5 contest. “Yeah, that’s kind of a reoccurring theme for us, but it’s part...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Snake River runs past American Falls in blowout win, securing district crown

AMERICAN FALLS — Johnny Jones could have watched an episode of Peaky Blinders with the time he had. As the Snake River running back sprinted downfield, covering the opening second-half kickoff to American Falls, he saw the ball harmlessly fall to the turf around the 6. So he scooped it up and walked into the end zone — pushing his club’s lead to four scores before the second half turned six seconds old. “That was a nice gift that they gave us,” Snake River coach...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Idaho Falls wins 4A High Country Championship over Blackfoot on late goal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers scored in the last 10 minutes Thursday night to take down the Blackfoot Broncos and win the 4A High Country championship. It was a physical and intense battle throughout the entire, with multiple first half scoring chances that just missed for both sides.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming this week

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating Homecoming 2022 this week with a variety of traditional events. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students and alumni, visit isu.edu/homecoming. Here are a few highlights: Friday, Oct. 14 President’s Recognition Dinner, 7 p.m. (reception at...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wpa6tpj. Thursday Barricade, 308 E. Center...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?

When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ten local Boy Scouts awarded Eagle Scout rank

POCATELLO — Ten Boy Scouts of Troop 777 in Pocatello were awarded with the Eagle Scout rank on Oct. 1. Col. Larry Orchard, scoutmaster of the troop, said the Court of Honor was held at the Veterans Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m. "I had three boys that made Eagle last year," he said. "But because of COVID, we did not award these boys their Eagle Badge. They wanted to be...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teenager found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
PAUL, ID
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center

POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Houses to be built near Connor Academy in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello-based development firm is teaming up with a Pocatello construction company to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses to be built by Group 5 developers and K5 Construction are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road. Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple Pocatello church buildings damaged by vandalism

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings and Mountain Valley Baptist Church adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the churches around 6 a.m. and found several smashed glass doors and windows. Police thought the suspects might still be in the buildings and used police dogs to search the churches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello legislative candidate returns haircut expenditures after campaign finance complaint

A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts of Pocatello is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with no incumbent. Roberts’ opponent, Republican Jake Stevens of Pocatello, filed a formal complaint with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office highlighting three expenditures at Ef.Fin Barbershop in Pocatello on March 22, April 29...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Preparedness fair set for Saturday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A preparedness fair will be held on Saturday at the Alameda Stake Center in Pocatello. Betty Pierce, a member of the stake preparedness committee for the Alameda Stake, said the event is for the whole community and that it will provide an opportunity to learn about several different preparedness topics. “There’s going to be booths and displays in the gym where people will be teaching about different things,”...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police holds barbecue for local church, religious groups

POCATELLO — As part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, last Friday the Pocatello Police Department held a barbecue lunch for religious groups and churches around the area in effort to strengthen bonds between community and police force. This was the second year they’ve held the event and they...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Skyline teacher honored as Idaho Art Educator of the Year

Alison Bailey of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls School District 91 is being honored Friday as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year by the Idaho Art Education Association for the 2022-23 school year. Skyline Principal Joshua Newell feels that no one deserves the title more than Bailey. “She takes care of our students and everyone in our building knows that her classroom is a safe space,” Newell said....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Neighbors shelter in place as Pocatello SWAT assists in service of ‘high risk’ warrant

POCATELLO — The Pocatello SWAT Team was called to assist in the service of a warrant on a potentially dangerous fugitive Tuesday night. Officers with multiple agencies, including the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, were present around 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road, according to information received from residents who were told to shelter in place.
POCATELLO, ID
