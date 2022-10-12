Highland, Aberdeen both rise in latest HS FB media poll

The latest high school football media poll is here, and in this one, we see several results reflected. Highland rallied for an upset win over Rigby, and Aberdeen blanked previous top seed North Fremont, and both teams rose in their respective classifications.

Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped out of the 4A rankings and Bear Lake rose one spot in 2A.

Here is the full poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Meridian (11) 7-0 59 2

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 6-1 47 1

3. Eagle 5-2 28 —

4. Rigby 5-2 24 3

5. Highland 4-3 13 —

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Mountain View 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (11) 7-0 57 1

2. Skyline (1) 5-2 46 2

3. Minico 7-1 38 3

4. Sandpoint 3-3 16 —

5. Twin Falls 6-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 5, Blackfoot 3, Emmett 3, Shelley 2, Canyon Ridge 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 6-0 57 1

2. Homedale (3) 6-1 51 2

3. Weiser 6-1 29 3

4. South Fremont 6-1 25 5

5. Teton 6-1 11 4

Others receiving votes: Bonners Ferry 4, Buhl 2, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (3) 5-1 47 2

2. Bear Lake (5) 5-1 46 3

3. Aberdeen (2) 5-1 39 t-4

4. North Fremont (2) 5-1 35 1

5. Melba 6-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 5-1 60 1

2. Raft River 5-1 48 2

3. Kamiah 6-1 31 3

4. Butte County 4-1 20 4

5. Grace 5-1 11 —

Others receiving votes: Carey 5, Notus 3, Murtaugh 1, Logos 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (12) 6-0 60 1

2. Dietrich 6-0 46 3

3. Castleford 5-1 33 2

4. Camas County 5-1 22 4

5. Council 5-2 10 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 9.