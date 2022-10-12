Boys soccer: Krenke, Yahnke score two goals apiece in Lakeside win over Columbus

COLUMBUS—Josh Krenke and Jay Yahnke both had a brace in the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team’s 5-0 road win over Columbus in Capitol Conference action on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Krenke opened the scoring in the 10th minute off an assist by Ethan Schuetz before making it 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 28th. Easton Wolfram (57th) and Jahnke (69th and 72nd minutes) added second-half scores.

“Our guys came out hungry after a disappointing game against Brookfield Academy,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Our passes were much sharper and our shots more dangerous.

“We still were not playing at the speed that we wanted to play at, but the guys were aware of that and are still hungry to keep improving as we move closer to the playoffs.”

Lakeside (10-6-3, 6-2-0 in conference) places third in the conference behind Sugar River (8-0-0) and Wisconsin Dells (7-1-0). The Warriors close the regular season at home versus South Milwaukee on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

LAKESIDE 5, COLUMBUS 0

Lakeside 2 3—5

Columbus 0 0—0

First half: LL—Krenke (Schuetz), 10:00; Krenke, 28:00.

Second half: LL—Wolfram (Dretske), 57:00; Yahnke (Krenke), 69:00; Yahnke (Chaudhary), 72:00.

Saves: LL (Probasco) 1; C (St. Pierre) 11.

Shots on goal: LL 16, C 1.

MONDAY’S RESULT

LAKE MILLS—The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team fell to visiting Brookfield Academy 4-1 in a nonconference match on Monday.

The Blue Knights’ Davis Arvold had a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game, scoring twice in the third minute before a ninth minute goal made it 3-0.

Lakeside’s Tyler Dahlie, on an assist by Jay Yahnke, made it 3-1 in the 35th.

“An extremely slow start put us down by three goals almost immediately,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We were not mentally there and ready for the game. It’s hard to start a game down 3-0 and expect to climb back.

“I know my guys really tried hard to get it back, but there wasn’t enough clicking today to mount a comeback.”

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 4, LAKESIDE 1

Brookfield 3 1—4

Lakeside 1 0—3

First half: BA—Arvold, 3:00; Arvold, 3:00; Arvold, 9:00; LL—Dahlie (Yahnke), 35:00.

Second half: BA—Kaiser, 63:00.

Saves: BA (Rogutich) 9, LL (Probasco) 6.

Shots on goal: BA 10, LL 10.