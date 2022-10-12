BrewDog USA’s Newest Bar Sets Opening Date For Location off Eastside Trail

BrewDog will officially opens the doors of its first Southern bar on Friday, October 14, 2022 , located off the BeltLine Eastside Trail at The Stove Works , next door to Krog Street Market , according to a press release Tuesday.

Joining the BrewDog family of bars across the globe, BrewDog Atlanta brings the brewery’s well-known Headliner pours on tap, including Elvis Juice and Punk IPA, to the BeltLine.

Patrons can expect collaborations with fellow Atlanta breweries, including a rotating list of locally made beers from ATL favorites like New Realm, Wrecking Bar, Arches and more, as a part of BrewDog’s “commitment to support the Atlanta craft beer scene and champion local independent producers across its range of food and drinks,” according to the release.

In addition to beer, expect a full menu of pub fare and an onsite Brew Kit creating ciders made from Georgia-grown fruit.

Starting at noon on Friday, October 14, 2022 BrewDog will celebrate its grand opening weekend by paying homage to its Scottish birthplace with a bagpiper greeting for visitors and a “Taste of Scotland.” The first 100 guests through the door will be entered into a raffle to win prizes, including the grand prize of a trip for two for two nights to experience BrewDog Las Vegas , the largest BrewDog bar in the world, for the complete Vegas experience during a multi-night, expenses-paid-for stay. Additional prizes include brunch giveaways, a Wings Wednesday experience for two and a $100 bar tab. On Saturday, October 15, the party continues with all-day offerings capped by a 9 p.m. performance by British-American actor, musician and Atlanta local, Michael Malarkey.

“The team at BrewDog could not be more excited to open our doors and join the community here in Atlanta. It has long been a goal of ours to become a part of the city’s amazing and storied craft brewing scene,” says BrewDog USA CEO Jason Block in a press release. “We have made our home in one Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods and we’re looking forward to introducing BrewDog, our creative offerings and our carbon negative brewery to Atlanta and the greater Southeast.”

Situated just steps off the eastern portion of the BeltLine, the new bar encompasses more than 12,000 square-feet of bar, restaurant and covered patio space featuring indoor fire-pits, access to more than 28 taps serving both BrewDog and locally made beers, competitive games, guided beer school tasting experience and more. And, as the name suggests, BrewDog’s patio space is dog-friendly.

Adding to the experience is BrewDog’s menu of pub eats. Giant soft pretzels pair perfectly with the brewery’s German-inspired Fest Bier, while the tried-and-true Fast Joe Burger topped with lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato and pickle gets a twist with Elvis Juice bacon jam. Vegan and vegetarian options include the crispy TiNDLE “Chicken” Sandwich and Grazing Goat Pizza featuring red sauce and mozzarella finished with chevre, pine nuts, red onions and arugula. Rounding out the offerings are specials like Vegan Monday, offering 2-for-1 plant-based mains, and Wings Wednesday, with all-you-can-eat chicken and cauliflower wings for $20, along with a full selection of kid-friendly Hoppy Meals and dessert options to satisfy any sweet tooth.

BrewDog’s Atlanta outpost will be open Monday from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m., Friday noon to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

