Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck the Pacific Northwest 60 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane
Wednesday marks 60 years since what is considered the greatest storm to strike the Pacific Northwest: the Columbus Day Storm – a storm with somewhat similar impacts to a major hurricane.
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
KUOW
It's so hard to find Covid boosters in WA, experts worry people will give up
As the season for respiratory illnesses approaches, public health officials in Washington state are encouraging people to get updated Covid booster shots as soon as possible. But many locations are booked weeks out and residents say they’re struggling to find appointments. That’s because Washington does not have enough booster...
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
Chronicle
Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management
As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Chronicle
Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way
Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
'Desperation': Child care struggle worsens in rural US
ASTORIA, Ore. — A shortage of child care in the U.S. has become so acute that it’s reaching far into rural communities, including one northwestern Oregon county where future embryos are in line for a spot at Amy Atkinson’s nursery and preschool. “We have children that have...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
