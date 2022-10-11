ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
CHOTEAU, MT
Jefferson County, WA
Washington State
KGW

60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management

As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way

Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

'Desperation': Child care struggle worsens in rural US

ASTORIA, Ore. — A shortage of child care in the U.S. has become so acute that it’s reaching far into rural communities, including one northwestern Oregon county where future embryos are in line for a spot at Amy Atkinson’s nursery and preschool. “We have children that have...
OREGON STATE
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE

