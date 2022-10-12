Read full article on original website
Lima News
Real Wheels: Wapakoneta man proud of his 1972 Mercury Cougar
WAPAKONETA – Charles Drexler was a student at Apollo Career Center in 1981 when he purchased his first car, a 1972 Mercury Cougar. “I bought it from a friend. It had over 100,000 miles, but it was in pretty good shape,” the Wapakoneta man said. He still has...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
OSGOOD — Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor on Oct. 14, at approximately 10 a.m. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot, 71, and Theresa Grillot,...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, Hits 105.5 to feature Sidney at Stebbins
For the Sidney Yellow Jackets (4-4), who play at Stebbins (3-4) on Friday night, the playoffs are here — already — two full weeks before they formally begin on Oct. 28. Win one of two remaining games and “avoid the region’s top four football programs” in the region in round one, detailed Adam Doenges, 12-year head coach at Sidney. He added, “Win two and possibly play at home in Week 11.”
Daily Advocate
Wood earns title of 2022 Miss Pumpkin
BRADFORD — Rain may have dampened the festivities, but it couldn’t douse the excitement of Royalty Night at the 93rd annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The night belonged to the Miss Pumpkin contestants. This year’s event featured seven young ladies from area communities vying for the title. The...
wktn.com
Food Distribution in Wapakoneta Saturday
A food distribution event for Auglaize County residents in need will take place tomorrow. The West Ohio Food Bank and Victory Center are sponsoring the food distribution from 8:30 until 11 tomorrow morning (Saturday October 15) at the Victory Center Church of God, 13488 Cemetery Road in Wapakoneta. Qualifications to...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:39 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Doorley Road. -8 p.m.: warrant. Victoria Jade Arlene Roesser, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -6:50 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block...
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
Sidney Daily News
Cklass of 1949 holds 73rd reunion
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1949 held their 73rd class reunion on Sept. 8 at the American Legion. Twelve alumni, plus spouses, attended the luncheon and a time of “catching up” about classmates. Because of the loss of two of their classmates since the...
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
peakofohio.com
Chiefs’ Watkins historic career comes to an end – Wednesday girls’ golf
Bellefontaine senior golf standout Kayla Watkins competed Wednesday at the Division I Southwest District Golf Tournament held at Heatherwood Golf Club in Springboro. Watkins shot an 85 and finished 24th out of 72 golfers. Throughout Kayla’s golf career at BHS, she is a three-time CBC Golfer of the Year and...
Daily Advocate
Field fire spreads quickly near Pitsburg
PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Fire Department got a lot of help to battle a field fire on Wednesday afternoon. Departments from across the county and from neighboring counties joined in to knock down the fire that started near State Route 49 and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road and extended past Oakes Road close to the village.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Sidney beats Greenville in regular-season finale
Sidney senior middle blocker Anna Brady, left, and freshman outside hitter Kaela Rush go up for a block during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets finished regular-season play by beating the Green Wave 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11. Brady had 11 kills, as did junior outside hitter Kyla Rush. Kyla Rush also had three aces, as did senior Kennah Herrick. Freshman Alena Swearingen, pictured below, had 23 assists. It was senior night for Sidney, which finished 11-11 overall and 11-7 in MVL play. The squad won the MVL Valley Division for the first time since 2019. It’ll open postseason play on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler against Fairborn, which it beat twice in MVL play in regular season.
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Sidney Daily News
Ross Aluminum sold to P&THE
SIDNEY — New owners for USAC Ross, LLC, has been announced. According to Ross Aluminum’s website, the company’s assests have been purchased by P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, a MBE holding company that provides high performing manufacturing solutions through business acquisitions and joint ventures. The assets include property, equipment and real estate of USAC, which is an aluminum foundry where aluminum castings in the aerospace, performance racing, diesel engine, and power generation industry have been manufactured for over 90 years.
