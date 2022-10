This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Content warning: This article contains mentions of eating disorders. My heart sank when I read my Nutrition and Health syllabus. I thought that as a nursing major, I would be learning about proper nutrient intake for myself and my future patients. Instead, I saw assignments regarding calorie counting — the professor makes every lesson about weight loss.

