ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA

Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
HELEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
Clarke County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville

The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians

The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Senate Bill#Linus College#Uga
Red and Black

UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week

Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties

The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance

Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Senate
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy