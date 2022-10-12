Read full article on original website
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Homestead exemption referendum was almost left off Athens-Clarke Co ballots
It was almost left off the ballot: a referendum that would raise the homestead exemption in Athens from 10 to 25 thousand dollars was not placed on the first batch of ballots that were printed for the early voting that starts next week. Athens state Representative Houston Gaines, who helped...
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Breakfast In Helen GA | 11 Best Breakfast Places In Hellen GA
Helen, Georgia, is a small city widely known for its natural attractions, history, and food. It is a tale of two parts: one that attracts the crowds and another that has kept the history. One of its main attractions is the Bavarian-style building architecture that has been preserved and restored....
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling
For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
Athens student apartments repeatedly delay opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. WSB-TV′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said the builders have missed the deadline to finish for months. Students...
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville
The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians
The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
Georgia football: An unfortunate injury report for the Vandy game
Georgia football has gotten bitten by the injury bug, and the Dawgs are likely happy that next week they have the week off. The Dawgs still have a lot of key guys out and ones that are banged up but still able to play. Head coach Kirby Smart updated the...
UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week
Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
Georgia football: Branson Robinson barely unveiled how special he is
Georgia football teased the world with its next great running back against Auburn as Branson Robinson finally got unleashed. He was an animal against the Tigers, and his flashes of greatness show that we have no idea how good he will be. Robinson is a special kind of athlete and is the next great installment to RBU.
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
