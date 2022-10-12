Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
wina.com
Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
Shooting scare during Armstrong High School football game
Richmond Police were called to Armstrong High School for reports of random gunfire around late Thursday night.
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
He's safe! Former VCU basketball player found after being reported missing
Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg was reported missing Monday after his girlfriend went to Henrico Police with concerns about his safety.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
Man dies after crashing van into house on Buford Avenue in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash in which the driver of a van died after crashing into a house on Thursday.
Crash on I-85 in Petersburg closes southbound lanes near Squirrel Level Road
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Squirrel Level Road, or mile marker 65, are closed due to a crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince George Police investigating fatal crash at intersection of West Quaker and Wells Station roads
Police in Prince George County are continuing to investigate a crash on Thursday that left one person dead.
Woman Killed In Richmond's Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Woman Killed In Richmond’s Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Richmond man killed in I-95 crash in Chesterfield
It was determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was heading north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car then went back into the roadway, crossing all four travel lanes, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richmondmagazine.com
Welcome to the Club
Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three students, 1 teacher taken to hospital after chemistry class ‘incident’ at Dinwiddie High School
According to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, an "incident" confined to a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School caused an evacuation on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Richmond giving out winter weather preparedness kits to senior citizens
The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.
Clippers barbershop makes a colorful splash with third location now open in Chesterfield County
Richmond locals may already know the name "Clippers," with their two barbershops in the downtown and Manchester areas. Now, Clippers is making a name for themselves in a new part of Central Virginia with their fresh cuts and uniquely "sweet" décor.
Driply Vapes on West Grace Street in Richmond robbed, owner wants more police in area
Scott Waters' vape shop, Driply Vapes, has never been robbed — until Wednesday night.
Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting in Manchester neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was left with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Richmond Wednesday night.
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Interstate 95 northbound on Wednesday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports troopers arrived at the scene around 12:55 a.m. south of Woods Edge Road. Police state that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala...
Comments / 0