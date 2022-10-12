Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Clayton News Daily
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
Red and Black
UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week
Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares the two words that best define the 2022 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hates comparisons. He doesn’t want to hear how Branson Robinson is “Baby Chubb” much less how his current team stacks up to the one that won the national championship a season ago. The team that had 15 players drafted in the 2022...
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
Albany Herald
Gun Shots End Dougherty-Monroe Football Game
ALBANY - Gunfire erupted Friday night just outside Hugh Mills Stadium as the Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes were nearing the end of their annual football game. With 1: 34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, approximately 10-12 gunshots were heard coming from just north of the stadium where student buses park for the game and right as fans were heading to the exits because the game was nearing its end. Players and coaches rushed off the field and into the locker rooms while fans rushed to get out of the stands, behind the wall, or underneath the benches. With sirens blaring, the game was called. Dougherty won 45-12.
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Man in Pikachu hat harasses, follows students to Bolton
Man in Pikachu hat harasses, follows students to Bolton. Officers with the University of Georgia Police Department spoke with a group of students at approximately 12:58 p.m. on Oct. 7 about being harassed and followed to Bolton Dining Commons, according to a report from UGAPD. The students told police that...
WRDW-TV
Metro Atlanta school charging students to wear Halloween costume to class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents at a Gwinnett County Public School are being asked to fork over cash to let their children wear costumes to class on Halloween. Felicia McTiller doesn’t feel one way or the other about the upcoming dress-up day at Bay Creek Middle School,...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star
Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
wuga.org
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
fox5atlanta.com
Men accused of shooting, killing Jefferson HS teen at Sugarloaf Mills Mall back in Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The two men accused of killing a star high school football player near a metro Atlanta mall last week are back in Georgia. Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested in South Carolina. They have since been extradited and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
wuga.org
Athens pedestrian killed in car crash
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the county's 8th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022. At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 13, ACCPD responded to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court where 34-year-old Carly Johnson was walking in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling in the same direction.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
accesswdun.com
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
